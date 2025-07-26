Summerlin’s Grand Park full of new home options

Summerlin is well-known for its more than 300 parks ranging from small pocket parks in nearly every neighborhood to expansive community and village parks that offer sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and playgrounds.

The Summerlin master-planned community is well-known for its more than 300 parks ranging from small pocket parks in nearly every neighborhood to expansive community and village parks that offer sports fields, tennis and basketball courts and playgrounds. Grand Park, one of Summerlin’s newest parks taking shape in a village by the same name — Grand Park village — holds the distinction of the community’s single biggest park spanning more than 90 acres. Expected to be completed in the first half of 2026, Grand Park’s first phase includes baseball fields, pickleball and basketball courts, splash pad, playground and adult exercise stations. The remaining two phases are in the planning stage, with additional details to be released as plans are finalized.

Located in the community’s western region, west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue, Grand Park village is home to five new neighborhoods offering 34 unique floor plans for single-family homes and attached townhomes from 1,430 square feet to 4,557 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1.6 million. By developing around the park, the new neighborhoods offer immediate and nearby access to Grand Park and its many amenities that encourage an active, healthy and outdoor lifestyle.

Grand Park village neighborhoods include Caldwell Park by KB Home, which offers two distinct collections of homes. The Groves at Caldwell Park features two-story townhomes offering from 1,430 square feet to 1,947 square feet, priced from the high $300,000s. The Landings at Caldwell Park offers four, two-story single-family homes with floor plans ranging from 1,832 square feet to 2,466 square feet, priced from the $500,000s.

Shawood at Arcadia offers three single-family home floor plans from 3,176 square feet to 3,399 square feet, priced from just over $1.5 million. These nature-inspired homes offer a variety of luxurious amenities, including spacious great rooms and private balconies, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

Ashland by Taylor Morrison offers seven single-story floor plans from 2,450 square feet to 3,306 square feet, starting at approximately $1.1 million. Ashland homes feature high ceilings and a variety of options, including sliding-glass doors to bring the outdoors inside and maximize views, as well as the flexibility to turn bedrooms into office or exercise spaces.

Alton by KB Home features two distinctive collections of single-family homes, the Landings and Reserves. Landings at Alton offers five two-story floor plans that range from 1,832 square feet to 2,466 square feet, priced from the $600,000s. Reserves at Alton offers a mix of single- and two-story floor plans from 1,634 square feet to 3,063 square feet, priced from the $700,000s.

And finally, Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes offers four floor plans from 1,995 square feet to 2,644 square feet in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, priced from the $800,000s. Edgewood’s model homes feature interior designs by Bobby Berk, design expert and award-winning TV host, for added inspiration. Edgewood homes are designed to maximize both views and privacy.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.