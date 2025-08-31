101°F
Summerlin's Kestrel, Kestrel Commons offer unique floor plans

August 31, 2025 - 11:34 am
 

The western region of Summerlin, located on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway, is the epicenter of new-home development in the award-winning master-planned community. Offering stunning views and vistas from select vantage points in the area, the region is surrounded by the beauty of the La Made Peaks Mountain range. In the Kestrel and Kestrel Commons districts, five neighborhoods are actively selling, offering more than 20 unique floor plans in a range of styles, elevations and prices from the mid-$400,000s to more than $900,000.

Kestrel and Kestrel Commons are also home to two community parks, including The Hub, a 1.5-acre area featuring shaded seating, playground, bicycle challenge track and restrooms, which should open by year-end. Kestrel Creek Arroyo, spanning more than 7.5 acres, offers trails, passive turf areas and shaded seating. The area offers walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks, intentionally designed to have a deeper connection to nature by providing residents with multiple options to enjoy the outdoors. Several parks in the area are under active development with openings through 2026.

Mockingbird by Lennar, located in Kestrel, is currently the only actively selling neighborhood in the district. It offers three, open-concept, two-story floor plans that range from 3,000 square feet to 3,335 square feet, priced from the high $800,000s to more than $900,000. The largest model includes a Next-Gen private suite with separate entrance, ideal for live-in extended family and visiting guests.

In the adjacent Kestrel Commons district, four neighborhoods are actively selling. Vireo by Woodside Homes offers five floor plan options in a mix of two- and three-story options from 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the high $500,000s.

Vireo homes feature two to three bedrooms with flexible floor plans to accommodate today’s modern families. Many Vireo models include decks on multiple levels to take advantage of area views.

Quail Cove by KB Home offers four modern and contemporary three-story floor plans, the first-ever three-story floor plans offered by the homebuilder in Las Vegas. They range from 1,651 square feet to 2,302 square feet and are priced from the mid-$400,000s to the $500,000s. All Quail Cove homes offer two-car garages, tankless water heaters and Smart thermostats.

Two townhome neighborhoods in Kestrel Commons that offer the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle include Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison and Raven Crest by Toll Brothers. Lark Hill features three two-story townhomes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s. Raven Crest townhomes range from 2,300 square feet to more than 2,600 square feet and priced from the $600,000s. All Raven Crest floor plans feature three-story elevations with some also offering a fourth-level rooftop terrace, multi-generational spaces and elevators. Raven Crest will eventually offer an exclusive neighborhood pool for residents.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

