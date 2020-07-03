Summerlin’s newest village takes shape

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest village, Redpoint Square, begins to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave., the village already boasts its first neighborhood now selling, Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes, offering two duet town home models priced from the high $200,000s.

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest village, Redpoint Square, begins to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave., the village already boasts its first neighborhood now selling, Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes, offering two duet town home models priced from the high $200,000s.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Summerlin West is the next chapter in the community’s 30-year history as one of the country’s premier and top-selling master plans.

“The area encompasses the community’s remaining acreage and is planned as an exciting and diverse mix of residential offerings, mixed-use office and retail developments and the community’s signature parks, open space and trails,” Bisterfeldt said. “Current plans call for a mix of villages and districts home to multiple neighborhoods, and timing will be market driven. As always, development plans will remain nimble and flexible to ensure we can respond quickly and appropriately to an ever-changing economy as well as changing consumer preferences. Regardless, we will always stay true to the Summerlin brand of creating a premier place to live, work, play and learn with abundant opportunities to enjoy an active, outdoor lifestyle.”

Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, the Summerlin West area boasts an elevation that is more than 4,550 feet above sea level at its highest point, creating an abundance of vantage points and vistas. Summerlin’s higher elevations, which deliver temperatures up to 5 degrees cooler than the Strip, support a greater variety of naturally occurring vegetation, a characteristic indicative of the community given its location along the valley’s elevated western rim.

Bisterfeldt said plans for Summerlin West call for several schools, parks and an abundance of open space — all features typical of the community.

“Perhaps the greatest distinction of Summerlin West will be its greater diversity of home products that will make the area truly multigenerational,” she said. “Summerlin West will boast a greater volume of smaller and attached home products that encourage a more experiential lifestyle and are well-suited for first-time homebuyers, millennials and retirees who prefer smaller-footprint living. At the same time, Summerlin West will feature many single-family neighborhoods in a variety of sizes and price points, along with estates and luxury living opportunities. The goal is to create a truly diverse region of the community that will resonate with a wide variety of homebuyers seeking a 21st-century lifestyle.”

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers and the City National Arena, which is the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan.

The community is home to nearly 100,000 residents. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes — priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million. For information on custom homesites in The Ridges, call 702-255-2500. Luxury apartment homes offer monthly rents starting from the $900s.

The Howard Hughes Corp. owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Properties include master-planned communities, operating properties, development opportunities and other unique assets spanning 14 states from New York to Hawai‘i. The Howard Hughes Corp. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and has major offices in New York, Columbia, MD, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas and Honolulu. For additional information about HHC, visit howardhughes.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.