Summerlin’s Stonebridge opens Caledonia by KB Home

The first neighborhood in Summerlin’s newest village, Stonebridge, is now open. Caledonia by KB Home offers nine distinct and floor plans in one- and two-story elevations that are new to Southern Nevada. Caledonia homes range from 1,850 to 3,095 square feet and priced from the mid-$300,000s.

The newest village to open in the master-planned community is Stonebridge, located west of the 215 Beltway at Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive. Caledonia by KB Home is the first neighborhood to open in the new village and is now selling. (Summerlin)

The first neighborhood in Summerlin’s newest village, Stonebridge, is now open. Caledonia by KB Home offers nine distinct floor plans in one- and two-story elevations that are new to Southern Nevada. Caledonia homes range from 1,850 to 3,095 square feet and are priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Caledonia homes offer from three to six bedrooms and from two to five baths, and all include a two-car garage. The largest home has an included detached game room in the front courtyard that can be made into a detached casita.

Special design features that come standard include maple cabinets throughout in a variety of colors, granite kitchen counters, quartz bathroom counters, tankless water heaters, paver driveways and walkways, mission-style stair rail on first floors and separate tub and shower in the master bath. Homes built by KB adhere to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star 3.0 guidelines, and each home is certified by an independent testing company to be Energy Star compliant. That means every home at Caledonia meets or exceeds stringent energy-saving requirements to provide optimal energy savings throughout the life of the home.

All those features, coupled with KB Home’s built-to-order program, make Caledonia an especially strong value for first- or second-time homeowners looking for top quality in a premier location, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing, Summerlin.

“Caledonia is poised for great success in Summerlin given the neighborhood’s elevated location that overlooks the valley and offers a view of the nearby mountains and red rocks to the west,” Bisterfeldt said.

“Caledonia is an exceptional addition to Summerlin with KB’s energy-saving features and popular designs created for today’s modern families. We are excited to welcome Caledonia to Summerlin as we launch the community’s newest village of Stonebridge.”

Stonebridge is a 502-acre residential village featuring a Prairie Highland design theme with 11 planned neighborhoods. It is cushioned against an backdrop of mountains and red rocks and located west of the 215 Beltway at Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive. The Stonebridge village theme reflects and enhances the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through community elements, architecture, landscape, walls and colors.

Village amenities include Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-10 and a future 10-acre village park with trail systems, parks and paseo corridors running throughout the village. Stonebridge is within close proximity to The Paseos Park, The Vistas Park, Community Center and Pool and the climbing adventure-themed Fox Hill Park, opening in late 2017.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes, resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events, 150-plus miles of interconnected trails, 10 golf courses, more than two dozen public and private schools and the Downtown Summerlin experience with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and the future home of the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility.

For information on Caledonia and more than 20 other actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.