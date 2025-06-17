Summertime events slated at Downtown Summerlin

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community that offers shopping, dining, entertainment and professional sports. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

The popular outdoor summer concert series, Summerlin Sounds presented by Ghost, returns every Wednesday starting June 4 through July 23 on The Lawn at 6 p.m. Enjoy an evening outdoors filled with live music, kids’ activities, and specialty cocktails available for purchase courtesy of La Neta Cocina y Lounge. Upcoming concerts include: June 18, Million Dollar Band, Top 40 and Jase Naron; June 25, Empire Records, 90s Jams and Ilan Dvir-Djerassi; July 2, Lyte Bryte, Top 40 and Johnny Thornton; July 9, 80s Night, The Band, 80s Jams and Sidney Patrick; July 16, Spring Valley Kickback, 2000s Emo and Pop Punk, Jonny Hazard; and July 23, Jeremy Cornwell, Decade Classics and Justin Centeno. All concerts are free and open to the public. Children attending must be accompanied by an adult.

The weekly Las Vegas Farmers Market, sponsored by Douglas Elliman, takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. under The Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin. Stroll through the market year-round and shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, along with goods from nearly 100 local vendors offering handmade items, fresh pet food and treats, local breads, spreads and sweets. Las Vegas Farmers Market owners, Kat and Rod Huebert, 2024 Agriculture Business Winners, are recognized for their weekly donations of produce to senior centers, and they take pride in showcasing all that local Las Vegas growers have to offer.

Also returning to Downtown Summerlin is Fitness on The Lawn sponsored by Ghost, held every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. through Sept. 30. This free and popular outdoor fitness event features a variety of classes courtesy of Trufusion, Pure Barre, lululemon and Fit4Mom. The weekly rotation includes yoga, fitness and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes. All levels are welcome. Participants should bring a mat, towel and water and end the day with an epic Summerlin sunset in the background.

At Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional MiLB team of the Pacific Coast League, games run all summer long through Sept. 21. One of the most beautiful and awarded Triple-A ballparks in the nation, Las Vegas Ballpark offers affordable family fun in a stunning setting. A variety of food and beverage offerings include traditional baseball fare, along with upgraded eats from a variety of local restaurant brands. For tickets and information, visit thelvballpark.com.

On July 12, the sixth annual Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark for an epic night of softball fun pitting players from the Vegas Golden Knights against players from the Las Vegas Raiders. This charity event benefits the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds directed to yet-to-be-named nonprofits. Battle for Vegas captains this year are Vegas Golden Knights center, forward and alternate captain, Jack Eichel, and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. The full roster of players will be announced soon. Tickets and information at battleforvegas.com.

For information on events at Downtown Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.

