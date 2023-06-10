84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Provided Content

Summertime fun at Downtown Summerlin

Provided Content
June 10, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
Downtown Summerlin offers summertime fun for the whole family, including Las Vegas Aviators bas ...
Downtown Summerlin offers summertime fun for the whole family, including Las Vegas Aviators baseball at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Las Vegas Ballpark)
The weekly Farmers Market at Downtown Summerlin runs every Saturday morning year-round. (Summerlin)
The weekly Farmers Market at Downtown Summerlin runs every Saturday morning year-round. (Summerlin)
Fitness on the Lawn offers free outdoor fitness classes every Tuesday evening throughout the su ...
Fitness on the Lawn offers free outdoor fitness classes every Tuesday evening throughout the summer. (Summerlin)

With temperatures heating up, so is the fun at Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

The outdoor Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series presented by Ghost Energy returns every Wednesday, June 7 to July 12 on The Lawn. All concerts are free and open to the public. An acoustic act takes the stage at 6 p.m. followed by the first band set at 7 and a second set at 8:30. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy an evening outdoors. Select children’s activities will be available throughout the evening. The June 7 concert features Empire Records and Ethan Martin; June 14, Moonshiners and Jase Naron; June 21, Radical West and Illan Dvir-Djerassi; June 28, Million Dollar Band and Richard Mann; July 5, Lyte Bryte Band and Justin Centeno; and July 12, Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson.

The weekly Las Vegas Farmers Market continues every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin. Sponsored by Select Health, the market features fresh fruits and vegetables, authentic handcrafted European-style breads and cakes as well as local fresh breads and pastries, blood oranges and varieties of citrus, asparagus, beets, leaf greens, nuts, pasta, salad mix, fresh-cut flowers, bedding plants, avocados, squash, pomelos, bok choy and strawberries.

Fit4Mom Las Vegas runs every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday on The Lawn. The nation’s leading prenatal and postnatal fitness program, Fit4Mom provides a network of support through every stage of motherhood. For times and details, visit www.lasvegas.fit4mom.com.

Fitness on The Lawn runs every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. through the end of September. Classes are free and all levels are welcome. The weekly rotation includes yoga, fitness and high-intensity interval training options provided by Trufusion Summerlin, Pure Barre, lululemon and Fit4Mom. Bring your mat, towel and water to end the day outside, finding your center while enjoying an epic Las Vegas sunset — Summerlin style.

At Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Aviators, the city’s Pacific Coast League baseball team, games run all summer through Sept. 24. One of the nation’s most beautiful and heralded Triple-A ballparks, Las Vegas Ballpark offers affordable family fun in a stunning setting. A variety of food and beverage offerings include traditional baseball fare, along with upgraded eats from a variety of local restaurant brands. For tickets and information visit helvballpark.com.

On July 22, the fourth annual Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark for an epic night of softball fun to benefit two local nonprofits, the Public Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Hosted by Reilly Smith, Battle for Vegas features two teams of all-star professional athletes with players from the Golden Knights and the Raiders. The full roster of players will be announced soon. For tickets and information visit battleforvegas.com.

New for 2023 is the Battle for Vegas Fan Fest on July 21 and 22 at Downtown Summerlin. The event features family-friendly interactive games, food, drinks and autograph signings from players.

For information on events at Downtown Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.

Now in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is the practice facility of the Golden Knights. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder
2
Raiders mailbag: Aidan O’Connell making a move?
Raiders mailbag: Aidan O’Connell making a move?
3
Why Barry Manilow’s Thursday show at Westgate was canceled
Why Barry Manilow’s Thursday show at Westgate was canceled
4
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
5
Is Naked City ready to get dressed up?
Is Naked City ready to get dressed up?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
With more than 200 miles of trails of all types, the Summerlin Trail System connects neighborho ...
Summerlin showcases trail system
Provided Content

The Summerlin Trail System was carefully planned from the community’s inception to connect neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopping centers and schools, providing miles of uninterrupted scenery for walkers, strollers and runners to promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

With more than 300 parks of all sizes, including Oak Leaf Park in The Cliffs village, along wit ...
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Summerlin is known for its trails and parks that create the community’s signature outdoor, active lifestyle.

Pets are part of the family, and Move 4 Less provides pet owners with tips to help their furry ...
Moving tips for pet owners
Provided Content

Pets also can be affected by moving. Cats are more routine-oriented, and packing and moving upsets that balance; however, dogs may be fine until the actual move.

Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
Provided Content

In the master-planned community of Summerlin residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings. For those reasons, the community’s homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor detail into their homes. That’s why Summerlin homes come standard with a variety of outdoor living features, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, rooftop decks and even front balconies that provide a unique vantage point and add architectural interest to a home’s façade.

Homes inside Serenade start in the low $400,000s and range from 1,523 square feet to 1,813-squa ...
StoryBook showcases Cadence communities
Provided Content

StoryBook Homes’ single- and two-story home options are available across two of its newest collections at Cadence, Libretto and Serenade, perfect for any and every lifestyle.

At the heart of the home is a kitchen with a large marble waterfall island. (huntington & ellis)
Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Provided Content

Situated on Southern Highlands Golf Club’s signature hole on the 9th fairway, the custom home has been listed for $2,999,900.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas welcomes three new businesses
The Village at Lake Las Vegas welcomes three new businesses
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas recently welcomed three new businesses to its waterfront Village — a longtime family-owned Italian cafe, a fashion boutique and a designer brand consignment store.

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is continuing ...
Summerlin thrives as business hub
Provided Content

The 1700 Pavilion, a 266,000-square-foot, 10-story Class-A office building, opened in January at Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant urban core and one of Las Vegas Valley’s most popular dining, shopping, entertainment and sports destinations.

Summerlin offers dozens of floor plans under 2,000 square feet ideal for first- and second-time ...
Summerlin offers homes with small foot prints
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin has long been regarded as Southern Nevada’s premier place to live and a popular choice for the city’s influencers, professionals, captains of industry, celebrities and professional athletes. Yet, Summerlin is also a great place for first- and second-time home buyers, as well as empty nesters and retirees with dozens of floor plans under 2,000 square feet that offer lower maintenance and a lock-and-leave lifestyle, ideal for those who like to travel.

Homes inside the Piermont Collection by Woodside Homes start in the upper $400,000s and showcas ...
Woodside unveils Piermont Collection in Cadence
Provided Content

Committed to providing healthy, flexibly designed models for families and people of all lifestyles, Woodside Homes is now selling homes inside its Piermont collection at Cadence.

More stories
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Summerlin features an outdoor lifestyle
Summerlin thrives as business hub
Summerlin thrives as business hub
Summerlin showcases trail system
Summerlin showcases trail system
Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living
$1B Henderson high-rise project partners with Four Seasons
$1B Henderson high-rise project partners with Four Seasons
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week