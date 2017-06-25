Summit to sell final two homesites at Piedmont

The single-story Plan 2-B is fully completed on lot No. 4 and showcases 3,754 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths. (Summit Homes)

It didn’t take long for Las Vegas homebuyers to recognize a fantastic new home opportunity when Piedmont celebrated its grand opening April 1. Less than three months later, only two homesites remain available for purchase — both have homes near completion.

“Summit Homes introduced several elements with the homes at Piedmont that offer buyers a unique alternative to other new home communities,” said Nathan White, Nevada division president for Summit Homes. “These characteristics apply specifically to the location, the home plans, the sites and the nature of the community itself.”

First among those characteristics are that Piedmont is in a well-established, mature area of homes that provide residents with many advantages not typically available with a new home purchase, such as:

■ The area surrounding Piedmont consists of previously developed similar parcels, most of which include custom or semi-custom homes on large lots of the same scale, size and privacy;

■ There’s no need to worry about what type of future development will be built nearby, as the area is generally all developed with homes, shopping, services.

■ Piedmont is closer to the center of the city and only moments from the 215 Beltway at Jones Boulevard, which makes travel throughout the valley faster and easier.

“Second,” White continues, “The homesites at Piedmont are a minimum of 20,000 square feet. That’s an uncommon alternative to the typical Las Vegas new home site, which is normally in the 8,000 square feet range. In addition, the large one- and two-story homes offered at Piedmont are fresh, new and versatile designs from Summit Homes created to meet the needs of today’s buyers and the indoor/outdoor Las Vegas lifestyle.

“And third, the entirety of Piedmont consists of nine home sites in a double cul-de-sac community, which was deliberately designed to offer more freedom with homeowner-friendly regulations. That’s a huge consideration for many who have lived in more restrictive environments elsewhere in Las Vegas.”

In fact, on the large Piedmont home sites – after closing, buyers can make plans to add a casita, a sports court, and house their recreational vehicles and other vehicles right on their own site – rather than having to rent storage space elsewhere. These are opportunities most buyers know aren’t found in the neighborhoods of more restrictive master-planned communities. And while Piedmont does have covenants, conditions and restrictions and a homeowners association, the rules are largely designed to give the board and residents within this boutique community more latitude in reviewing a homeowner’s future plans.

The two remaining homes available at Piedmont consist of one single-story and one two-story design.

The single-story Plan 2-B is fully completed on lot No. 4 and showcases 3,754 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths. It features a three-car garage, game room or separate living room for a guest suite, and a number of included features such as two-tone paint, granite countertops, sliding-glass doors at dining room, stainless-steel appliances and upgraded cabinetry and flooring. It is priced at $616,369, and includes incentives.

The second home is Plan 3-A, scheduled to be completed on lot No. 7 by the end of June, with flooring selections still available to be made. This two-story design is the largest of the Piedmont plans at 4,480 square feet. It includes five bedrooms and three baths, and is priced at $626,415. Stunning views are captured from the heights of this home, which incorporate an office, formal dining and loft, master suite balcony and covered patio. Interior finish upgrades include two-tone paint, upgraded cabinetry, full open stair rail and upgraded lighting features.

Standard features for all Piedmont homes include 10-foot ceilings throughout the first floor – including the three-car garage; covered patios, low-maintenance front yard landscaping and paver driveways. Also, every home features kitchen granite-slab countertops, Whirlpool appliances with five-burner gas cooktop, 30-inch single wall oven and dishwasher; Piedrafina countertops in baths; and multimedia wiring that is Gigabit-ready at select locations.

“It’s as though Piedmont gives you the chance to pick where you want to live – and then gives you the option to own a brand-new home there, with all the perks that go along with that. Things like modern materials, energy efficiency, updated construction methods, all new systems and appliances and more – but without having to move to the edge of town to have it all.”

To visit Piedmont, take the I-215 Beltway to Jones Boulevard and head north. Then turn right at Post Road, and right on Duneville Court. The sales center is at 5801 Exbury Gardens Court and is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., except Thursday. For more information, contact the sales center at 702-806-2141 or visit SummitHomesNV.com.