Sun West has the custom home touch

Sun West Custom Homes has a different approach to building custom estate homes in that it can handle every single aspect of the building process.

“We find that more and more buyers are getting us involved from the selection of the lot to picking window treatments,” said Dan Coletti, president of Sun West Custom Homes.

“Above all, we are designers. We focus on the ascetics — the beauty of the surroundings and how the home fits into the setting for maximum impact — as well functionality — the way the home will fit into the owners’ lifestyle and family structure. If a customer is looking at a view lot in one of Southern Nevada’s luxury communities I can pretty much guarantee I have personally already walked it and analyzed its strong points. It is simply a more organic approach that fully allows us to take into account the vision that the buyers and our team develop working together.”

Coletti said by working with a single company it reduces time to construction and completely eliminates finger-pointing from the building process.

“When you have an outside designer and an outside engineer there are going to be synapses between the teams. On the other hand, we work as one and its on us to predict possible glitches in the building process. When you use one team it is dramatically easier to stay on point with that original vision and timelines for completion.

Coletti has been building custom estate homes for decades, having built some of the most spectacular estate homes in Southern Nevada. He grew up in the business as his mother, Cynthia Coletti, was a noted builder on the East Coast before relocating West.

“I always had the next dream home. I was always focused on the best, the grandest design even when I was a teenager coming up in the business,” Coletti said. “When I started working directly with clients it became second nature that I would begin seeing my client’s dream home during our initial conversations. It was as if I couldn’t get it down on paper quickly enough. I’m building my clients’ dream; but the truth is, this approach — this all-in-one approach — is my life’s dream. I feel very blessed to be working with the customers that we attract.”

The artistic approach is backed up by a highly disciplined construction method that has the head of every department working on a given home at the table on a weekly basis, reporting progress and heading off potential delays.

“It isn’t about cutting corners, it’s decades of working knowledge of knowing how these complex estate homes come together,” Coletti said. “We know from experience that if you are ordering custom appliances from a premium manufacturer you need to look at their back orders. It may very well be that we place that order for appliances immediately after the initial paperwork with the client is signed. These are the kind of things that head off delivery delays and make sure that an estate home comes together as promised. These are the disciplined approaches that come into play when a client turns the entire design, construction and interior design over to our team.”

Coletti’s touch extends beyond the design and construction of the home down to the most minute details of interior design and accessories.

“People find it hard to believe that I have a hand in guiding which bedspreads, which office chairs will be ordered; but it’s all part of our approach. When I see that home in my mind’s eye, I see it all at once, down to the address numbers on the gate. It is my passion. I love building these homes with my personal touch.”

Waters Edge at MacDonald Highlands won four awards in the 2017 Silver Nugget Awards, including Home of the Year.

Sun West Custom Homes LLC specializes in estate homes valued at more than $2 million. Every buyer works with Coletti, a second-generation builder. Each home is assigned an executive building team construction project manager, an interior designer, a project coordinator and an onsite superintendent. Sun West Custom Homes has been building the most custom homes in the Las Vegas Valley since 1989.