Tanager apartments in Downtown Summerlin opens models

October 22, 2019 - 8:38 am
 

Models are open at Tanager, the newest luxury apartment community in Downtown Summerlin, the urban core of Summerlin that has established itself as a popular dining, retail, entertainment and sports destination.

Tanager offers a mix of nine floor plans offering one and two bedrooms and one to two baths. Apartment homes range from 667 square feet to 1,358 square feet with monthly leases priced from $1,445 to $2,535. Within just a few months of the first residents moving in, Tanager is already more than 40 percent leased. Two fully furnished models showcase both one- and two-bedroom options.

Tanager is on the northeast corner of West Sahara Avenue and Pavilion Center Drive. It is just south of Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s Triple-A professional baseball team that just wrapped up a record-setting season at its new home.

Situated adjacent to Downtown Summerlin’s bustling retail, dining and entertainment center featuring more than 125 local and national brands and restaurants, Tanager also boasts proximity to City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Red Rock Resort. It offers immediate access to the 215 Beltway, making it easy to get just about anywhere in the valley.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, this gated luxury rental complex offers the ultimate in urban-style living in the city’s premier master-planned community and, most importantly, a location that can’t be beat.

“In addition to nearby Downtown Summerlin, two major sports venues and a first-class resort, Tanager includes an abundance of on-site amenities,” Bisterfeldt said. These include Dwelo Smart Technology, a game room, a resort-style pool with cabanas, a fitness center and a dog park.

“The Downtown Summerlin location is especially appealing and exciting for a wide range of residents — from young professionals to empty nesters and retirees — all seeking a carefree and active lifestyle just steps from some of the best retail, entertainment and sports in Southern Nevada,” she said.

The name, Tanager, is a tribute to the Curtiss Model 54 Tanager, an aircraft constructed in 1929 by Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Co. The name is a continuation of the Aviation Row theme for Downtown Summerlin that began in 2015 with the naming of the area’s first luxury apartment complex, Constellation.

“Tanager’s strong leasing is testament to its appeal,” Bisterfeldt said. “Demand is on the upswing for smaller footprints with built-in amenities and conveniences and without yards or maintenance. And Tanager is the perfect solution to that growing interest in a more experiential lifestyle.”

For more information about Tanager, visit livetanager.com or call 702-483-6777. For more information about Downtown Summerlin, visit summerlin.com.

