Tanager clubhouse opens in Downtown Summerlin

May 17, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, which includes the 400-acre urban core of Downtown Summerlin, announces the opening of the leasing office and clubhouse for Tanager, Downtown Summerlin’s newest luxury apartment community, along with the commencement of pre-leasing for Tanager’s 267 luxury residences. The first residents are expected to start moving in this summer.

Featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 667 square feet to 1,358 square feet, Tanager is at 2375 Spruce Goose St. — directly south of the new Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s Triple-A professional baseball team.

It is also adjacent to Downtown Summerlin’s bustling retail, dining and entertainment destination featuring more than 125 local and national brands and restaurants, and is near City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights. Situated on the corner of West Sahara Avenue and Pavilion Center Drive, Tanager is just a few blocks east of the 215 Beltway, providing easy access to the entire valley.

According to Kevin Orrock, president of Summerlin, this gated luxury rental complex offers the ultimate urban-style living in the city’s premier master-planned community of Summerlin. On-site amenities include Dwelo Smart Technology, game room, a resort-style pool with cabanas, fitness center and dog park.

“Tanager will offer its residents an abundance of world-class amenities, events and excitement right at its doorstep,” Orrock said. “In addition to its location, other highly desirable features include built-in technology and a sleek design with upgraded finishes, boasting a luxury aesthetic consistent with the surrounding community. Tanager is a showcase of Downtown Summerlin’s living experience and we expect residences to lease quickly, given its impressive and lengthy interest list.”

The name, Tanager, is a tribute to the Curtiss Model 54 Tanager, an aircraft constructed in 1929 by Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Co. The name is a continuation of the Aviation Row theme for Downtown Summerlin that began in 2015 with the naming of the area’s first luxury apartment complex, Constellation, paying homage to a plane built by Lockheed Corp. and influenced by Howard Hughes Jr. Future residential projects in Downtown Summerlin are also planned to reflect the aviation theme.

Pinnacle, a privately held organization that manages multifamily properties locally and nationwide, is the property manager for Tanager, overseeing its leasing, marketing and management functions.

“Tanager is a one-of-a-kind development with unsurpassed walkability, allowing residents to live, connect, dine, work and play just outside their front door,” said Deb Kopolow, senior vice president, Pinnacle. “Residents at Tanager will truly benefit from the accessibility and vibrancy of the Downtown Summerlin area.”

“The Downtown Summerlin location is especially appealing and exciting for a wide range of residents — from young professionals to empty nesters and retirees — all seeking a carefree and active lifestyle just steps from some of the best shopping, dining, entertainment and sports options in Southern Nevada,” Orrock said.

For more information about Tanager, visit livetanager.com or call 702-483-6777. For more information about Downtown Summerlin, visit summerlin.com.

