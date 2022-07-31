92°F
Taylor Morrison offers resort-style living in Pahrump

Provided Content
July 31, 2022 - 9:57 am
 
Ovation at Mountain Falls offers a resort lifestyle. (Taylor Morrison)
The private Ovation Clubhouse offers over 10,000 square feet of conditioned space featuring ins ...
The private Ovation Clubhouse offers over 10,000 square feet of conditioned space featuring inside and outside amenities including outdoor pool and spa. (Taylor Morrison)

Pahrump’s idyllic desert landscapes and carefree lifestyle have captured the attention of homebuyers nationwide. It’s become a sought-out location in Nevada: With less congestion and more quiet than Las Vegas, it offers a slower speed of life many homebuyers covet.

Modern-day Pahrump is one of the fastest-growing communities in the West. Its new urban features are visible from Route 160 — five bright casinos, plus the local coffee houses and tasting rooms at the Pahrump Valley Winery, Artesian Cellars and Sanders Family Winery are busier than ever. Pahrump truly is the heart of the desert and the perfect place to enjoy the best of Southern Nevada.

More and more buyers want to get in on the action. At Ovation at Mountain Falls, a 55-plus resort lifestyle community offering single-family homes, more than half of the community’s residents have moved from states such as California, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho and Oregon. To complement the area’s growing popularity, Ovation at Mountain Falls recently introduced new home designs and beautifully decorated models for buyers to choose from.

Designed and built by Taylor Morrison, one of the country’s largest homebuilders, Ovation at Mountain Falls speaks to a growing preference among homebuyers: resort lifestyle. While price and location are key points of consideration, prospective buyers are paying more attention to the thoughtfully curated experiences a community has to offer.

“Choosing a new home based on lifestyle has seen an upward trend among home shoppers,” said Cammie Longenecker, Taylor Morrison’s president of Resort Lifestyle Brand. “Ovation at Mountain Falls was built with lifestyle at top of mind, and the on-site lifestyle and concierge teams work around the clock to provide a one-of-a-kind, resort-style living community for buyers.”

Life at Ovation offers endless ways to make memories and meet new people who share common interests. The lifestyle team is constantly finding creative ways for residents to connect through events, clubs and experiences.

Residents can enjoy all of the benefits afforded by the private Ovation Clubhouse designed exclusively for their use. The private Ovation Clubhouse offers over 10,000 square feet of conditioned space featuring inside and outside amenities including outdoor pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, demonstration kitchen, outdoor fireplace lounge and a variety of sports courts.

And Mountain Falls offers a wide range of exciting resort amenities including the Mountain Falls Club House and the Mountain Falls Grill Room open for breakfast, lunch and dinner to all residents and guests. For golf enthusiasts, the 18-Hole Mountain Falls Public Golf Club offers golf instruction from PGA professionals in a variety of lesson packages and formats from beginners to top-ranked amateurs.

But Ovation is more than pools and pickleball. It’s a vibrant and engaging community of individuals with similar interests and concierge services designed to meet the needs of the residents. Life at Ovation is filled with endless opportunities to celebrate life, its day-to-day moments and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Ovation at Mountain Falls has been an exciting addition to our Las Vegas footprint and the Pahrump area,” said Taylor Morrison Division President James Gomez. “This beautifully designed and amenity-rich community is the first of many resort-style communities we hope to bring to Las Vegas. We anticipate buyer interest in lifestyle-driven communities will be a trend that won’t be going away any time soon.”

Living is easy and within reach at Ovation at Mountain Falls. One-story, single-family homes with two- to three-bedroom floor plans, open concepts and low maintenance livability for every lifestyle create an inviting environment. Homes at Ovation also feature TM LiveWell, Taylor Morrison’s signature suite of products and technologies for safer paint, healthier air and cleaner water.

Ovation is the first official community for Taylor Morrison’s Las Vegas division with Canvas, a tool that gives buyers the ability to choose from collections curated by the homebuilder’s design experts to design a home based on their unique taste, lifestyle and budget. Every detail including countertops, tile, backsplash, cabinets, flooring and other finishes add style and pair perfectly to create a dream home.

Potential homebuyers can learn more at taylormorrison.com.

