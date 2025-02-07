66°F
Taylor Morrison opens Ashland in Summerlin

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Ashland by Taylor Morrison. Located in Grand Pa ...
The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Ashland by Taylor Morrison. Located in Grand Park village, Ashland offers seven single-story floor plans from 2,450 square feet to 3,306 square feet, starting from $1 million. (Taylor Morrison)
February 7, 2025 - 10:21 am
 

The newest neighborhood to open in the award-winning Summerlin master-planned community is Ashland by Taylor Morrison.

Located in Grand Park village, the community’s newest village taking shape west of the 215 Beltway, Ashland offers seven single-story floor plans from 2,450 square feet to 3,306 square feet, starting from $1 million.

Ashland floor plans feature three to five bedrooms, up to 4½ baths, and two and three-car garages. The neighborhood is one of several located near the village’s namesake park — Grand Park — which, upon completion, will be the largest park to date in the community. Grand Park, spanning 90 acres, is under development with the first phase expected to be complete by year-end. Ashland homes include outdoor-indoor living features to take advantage of the neighborhood’s spectacular setting.

Ashland homes feature high ceilings and several options including sliding glass doors to bring the outdoors inside and maximize views, as well as the flexibility to turn bedrooms into office or exercise spaces. Other options include walk-in pantries and designer kitchen features and multigenerational suite options.

“As an all-single-story neighborhood, Ashland appeals to multigenerations, including those seeking to age in place,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “That, coupled with Ashland’s highly desirable location near Grand Park, will make it a popular new choice in Summerlin.”

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parksand neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
The Summerlin master-planned community offers more than 75 unique floor plans in 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, will honor Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade presented Wednesday by Kirin Ichiban Jan. 29.

Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes, earned the No. 5 spot with new home sales of 1,055 on the 2024 list of the country’s top-selling communities, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked master plans nationwide since 1994.

Now, entering its 35th year, the Summerlin master-planned community is continuing its remarkable trajectory as one of the country’s most successful master plans that continues to grow and evolve with nearly 4,000 acres left to develop.

The home at 23 Quiet Moon is a luxurious four-bedroom, five-bath ranch estate nestled in Rimrock at The Ridges, a prestigious double guard-gated community in Summerlin.

Now, entering its 35th year of development, Summerlin continued its decades-long trajectory in 2024, capping off another year of milestone development.

