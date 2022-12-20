47°F
Taylor Morrison opens Mountain Falls neighborhoods

Provided Content
December 19, 2022 - 5:18 pm
 
Mountain Falls master-planned community in Pahrump features an 18-hole golf course, restaurant, ...
Mountain Falls master-planned community in Pahrump features an 18-hole golf course, restaurant, a residents’ facility, walking trails and pocket parks. (Taylor Morrison)
In Paradiso, homebuyers can choose from a selection of three one-story home plans ranging from ...
In Paradiso, homebuyers can choose from a selection of three one-story home plans ranging from 1,700 square feet to more than 2,000 square feet. It offers recreational vehicle garages. (Taylor Morrison)
Valencia offers three one-story floor plans ranging from 1,500 square feet to 1,900 square feet with two-car garages.
Valencia offers three one-story floor plans ranging from 1,500 square feet to 1,900 square feet with two-car garages. (Taylor Morrison )
Taylor Morrison Taylor Morrison is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in ...
Taylor Morrison Taylor Morrison is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in the Mountain Falls master-planned community located just outside of Las Vegas in Pahrump.
Taylor Morrison is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in the Mountain Fal ...
Taylor Morrison is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in the Mountain Falls master-planned community located just outside of Las Vegas in Pahrump. (Taylor Morrison)

Taylor Morrison, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in the master-planned Mountain Falls community located just outside of Las Vegas in Pahrump.

The communities will feature more than 40 single-family homes, with prices starting in the low-$300,000s. In Paradiso, homebuyers can choose from a selection of three, thoughtfully designed, one-story home plans ranging from 1,700 square feet to more than 2,000 square feet with open concept layouts and flex spaces.

Valencia also offers three one-story floor plans ranging from 1,500 square feet to 1,900 square feet with two-car garages.

Homes in both communities have two to four bedrooms, two to 2½ baths and two- to three-car garages. In addition, Paradiso offers recreational vehicle garages and parking options.

“Mountain Falls offers a premium lifestyle for families or first-time homebuyers looking to upgrade and wanting to get away from the bustle of the big city, while maintaining easy access to Las Vegas,” said James Gomez, Taylor Morrison’s Las Vegas division president. “This selection of beautifully crafted homes offers the perfect combination of recreational and residential living in an idyllic desert community and is conveniently located just 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.”

The master-planned Mountain Falls community features an 18-hole golf course, a favorite among locals and golfers from around the world for its exceptional playing conditions and extraordinary value. Mountain Falls is also home to a restaurant, a residents’ facility including a movement studio, outdoor pool, craft room, walking trails and pocket parks. Students living in Mountain Falls will attend schools in Nye County, including Hafen Elementary School, Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School.

Paradiso and Valencia are Taylor Morrison’s newest communities in Mountain Falls in addition to Ovation, a 55-plus community that introduced new home designs and models earlier this year. Model homes at Paradiso are now open, and model homes at Valencia are scheduled to open mid-December. More information can be found at taylormorrison.com or call 702-213-9424 to learn more.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation’s leading homebuilders and developers. The company serves a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands, including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly.

From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America’s Most Trusted Builder by Lifestory Research. The strong commitment to sustainability, communities and team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report on the website. For more information about Taylor Morrison, visit taylormorrison.com.

