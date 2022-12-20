Taylor Morrison opens Mountain Falls neighborhoods

Taylor Morrison, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in the master-planned Mountain Falls community located just outside of Las Vegas in Pahrump.

Taylor Morrison, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in the master-planned Mountain Falls community located just outside of Las Vegas in Pahrump.

The communities will feature more than 40 single-family homes, with prices starting in the low-$300,000s. In Paradiso, homebuyers can choose from a selection of three, thoughtfully designed, one-story home plans ranging from 1,700 square feet to more than 2,000 square feet with open concept layouts and flex spaces.

Homes in both communities have two to four bedrooms, two to 2½ baths and two- to three-car garages. In addition, Paradiso offers recreational vehicle garages and parking options.

“Mountain Falls offers a premium lifestyle for families or first-time homebuyers looking to upgrade and wanting to get away from the bustle of the big city, while maintaining easy access to Las Vegas,” said James Gomez, Taylor Morrison’s Las Vegas division president. “This selection of beautifully crafted homes offers the perfect combination of recreational and residential living in an idyllic desert community and is conveniently located just 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.”

The master-planned Mountain Falls community features an 18-hole golf course, a favorite among locals and golfers from around the world for its exceptional playing conditions and extraordinary value. Mountain Falls is also home to a restaurant, a residents’ facility including a movement studio, outdoor pool, craft room, walking trails and pocket parks. Students living in Mountain Falls will attend schools in Nye County, including Hafen Elementary School, Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School.

Paradiso and Valencia are Taylor Morrison’s newest communities in Mountain Falls in addition to Ovation, a 55-plus community that introduced new home designs and models earlier this year. Model homes at Paradiso are now open, and model homes at Valencia are scheduled to open mid-December. More information can be found at taylormorrison.com or call 702-213-9424 to learn more.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation’s leading homebuilders and developers. The company serves a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands, including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly.

From 2016-2022, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America’s Most Trusted Builder by Lifestory Research. The strong commitment to sustainability, communities and team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report on the website. For more information about Taylor Morrison, visit taylormorrison.com.