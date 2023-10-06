Taylor Morrison opens Portofino in Lake Las Vegas

“We are thrilled to welcome another beautiful Taylor Morrison neighborhood to Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., the developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Portofino features some of the best views that Lake Las Vegas has ever had to offer.”

Portofino by Taylor Morrison opened in Lake Las Vegas with a Sept. 30 grand opening. (Taylor Morrison)

Portofino at Lake Las Vegas includes three unique single-story home collections, Amara, Coletta and Vista Pointe. (Taylor Morrison)

Portofino by Taylor Morrison in Lake Las Vegas held a grand opening Sept. 30. (Taylor Morrison)

Residents of Portofino can take advantage of Lake Las Vegas’s exclusive resort-style amenities. (Taylor Morrison)

Lake Las Vegas continues to expand with six new model home offerings in its Portofino by Taylor Morrison.

“We are thrilled to welcome another beautiful Taylor Morrison neighborhood to Lake Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corp., the developer of Lake Las Vegas. “Portofino features some of the best views that Lake Las Vegas has ever had to offer.”

Portofino at Lake Las Vegas includes three unique single-story home collections — Amara, Coletta and Vista Pointe. Each collection is distinct and provides some of the most sought-after features including open-concept living, chef-inspired kitchens and flex rooms with numerous options for personalization.

The Amara Collection is perfect for those seeking a more intimate living experience and consists of three floor plans, Amaryllis, Calla Lily and Daphne. The homes range from 1,900 square feet to 2,255 square feet and include three to four bedrooms, two to 3½ baths and a two- or three-car garage. Homeowners will enjoy a covered outdoor space, luxurious primary bath and great room. Prices start in the mid-$500,000s.

The Coletta Collection combines modern-style living and comfort with its three unique floor plans, Sunflower, Tulip and Violet. Homes in this collection range from 2,409 square feet to 2,646 square feet and include three or four bedrooms, two to 3½ baths and a three-car garage. The fan-favorite designs feature a covered outdoor living area, gathering space for entertaining and a private owner’s suite. Prices start in the high $600,000s.

The Vista Pointe Collection offers the embodiment of luxury with three floor plans: Allium, Lotus and Peony. The homes range from 3,017 square feet to 3,432 square feet, with four bedrooms, 3½ to 4½ baths and a spacious three-car garage. These never-before-seen floor plans include an oversized kitchen island, grand foyer and other opulent details. Prices start in the mid-$800,000s.

Residents of Portofino can take advantage of Lake Las Vegas’ exclusive resort-style amenities including access to its beautiful 320-acre lake, membership at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club and Cove Club or golf membership at Reflection Bay Golf Club.

For more information on Portofino, call 702-874-8442 or visit taylormorrison.com/nv/las-vegas/portofino-at-lake-las-vegas. Learn more about new home options throughout Lake Las Vegas by visiting lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is a short drive from the Strip. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events.