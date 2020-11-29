65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison opens two new Summerlin neighborhoods

Provided Content
November 29, 2020 - 1:05 pm
 
Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods, Savannah and Cascades, in the new districts o ...
Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods, Savannah and Cascades, in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in Summerlin. Pictured here is Savannah. (Taylor Morrison)

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in the master-planned community of Summerlin. They are Savannah and Cascades. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint and Redpoint Square are beginning to take shape on an expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

Savannah is an all single-story home neighborhood with seven floor plans ranging from 1,981 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s to the mid-$600,000s. Savannah homes offer from three to four bedrooms, two to three baths and two- or three-car garages.

Cascades offers six floor plans in a collection of two- and three-story homes that range from 1,649 square feet to 2,242 square feet and offering from three to four bedrooms, two full baths and one to two half-baths. All homes include two-car garages and are priced from the high $300,000s to the high $400,000s.

Nearby schools include Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School, Ernest Becker Middle School and Palo Verde High School.

Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, said Summerlin West is the next chapter in the community’s 30-year history as one of the country’s premier and top-selling master plans, and Taylor Morrison’s two new neighborhoods are adding to the area’s growing vibrancy. There are now five actively-selling neighborhoods in Redpoint and Redpoint Square.

“Savannah and Cascades join a growing list of exciting new neighborhoods to Summerlin’s newest area that will include a mix of districts home to multiple neighborhoods,” Bisterfeldt said. “Taylor Morrison is a longtime Summerlin homebuilder with a track record of building beautiful homes, and we anticipate the same quality construction and exceptional design from these new neighborhoods that offer a range of homes in interesting elevations from one to three stories.”

Situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley, Summerlin West boasts select areas with beautiful vantage points and vistas. Plans for Summerlin West call for schools, parks and an abundance of open spac.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin’s amenities include more than 250 parks; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 150 floor plans in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

MOST READ
1
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Former Zappos CEO, downtown Las Vegas visionary Tony Hsieh dies at 46
2
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
3
Nevada workforce agency starts paying next round of jobless benefits
Nevada workforce agency starts paying next round of jobless benefits
4
Tony Hsieh to be remembered on Fremont Street Experience canopy
Tony Hsieh to be remembered on Fremont Street Experience canopy
5
LETTER: Middle class had better lock down their bank accounts
LETTER: Middle class had better lock down their bank accounts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. (Edward Homes N ...
Edward Homes builds town home communities valleywide
Provided Content

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. Developed for today’s discerning and value-conscious homebuyer, these homes are the evolution of modern living in Las Vegas, offering a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle.

The master-planned community of Summerlin, which began in 1990, has landed on the nation’s li ...
Summerlin celebrates 30 years with top new home sales
Provided Content

The master-planned community (MPC) of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., continues its run as one of the country’s top-selling MPCs. Celebrating it 30th anniversary this year, Summerlin was originally envisioned in the late 1980s by founders of the Hughes’ organization as a community that would set a new standard for living in Las Vegas — a city that was then recognized as a place to visit, but not to call home.

Gordon Miles
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Growth Holdings, a global development company with a multibillion-dollar portfolio across multiple industries, has been honored with the 2020 Global Outstanding Real Estate Value-Creation Leadership Award by Capital Finance International. The London-based quarterly journal recognized GH for its innovative approach to high-end residential real estate through its dedicated Growth Luxury Homes division.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neig ...
Cadence offers homes for the holidays
Provided Content

There’s no place like home for the holidays and with several quick move-in options available at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson, this holiday wish could be a reality.

Acacia Ranch, Beazer Homes' newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, will hold a grand ...
Beazer to host grand opening for North Las Vegas development
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is conveniently located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 and U.S. Highway 95 freeways.

Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes has opened in Redpoint Square, the newest district in the ...
Moro Rock opens in Summerlin
Provided Content

Moro Rock by Richmond American Homes, is open in Redpoint Square, the newest district in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, Redpoint Square is beginning to take shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes is one of a dozen neighborhoods in the master-planned community o ...
Several Summerlin neighborhoods near completion
Provided Content

More than one dozen neighborhoods within the master-planned community of Summerlin are inching toward complete sell-out with fewer than 100 total homes still remaining throughout these neighborhoods.

Beazer Homes offers single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista, a gated Henderson community of ...
Beazer showcases Tierra Vista community in Henderson
Provided Content

Fall in love with the collection of new single- and two-story homes at Tierra Vista by Beazer Homes. Tierra Vista is a gated community of 55 homesites in the quiet suburbs of northeast Henderson. Starting from the $370,000s, the community delivers exceptional value, offering spacious floor plans on large homesites, each built according to the high-caliber design and construction standards Beazer is known for.

The Concord neighborhood by Toll Brothers offers two homes with three-car garages, including th ...
Cadence offers homes with three-car garages
Provided Content

Storage, comfortable parking space and more await homebuyers seeking three-car garages at Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson.

Tom Blanchard
Housing market has rising prices, short supply
Provided Content

A report released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices rising while the housing supply keeps shrinking, putting the local housing market in the unusual position of looking a lot like the rest of the country.