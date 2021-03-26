59°F
Taylor Morrison puts down Vegas roots

March 26, 2021 - 12:10 pm
 
Taylor Morrison offers new communities that span from Lake Las Vegas, to Summerlin, to North Las Vegas and all the way to Pahrump. (Taylor Morrison)

Trustworthy. Passionate. Accountable. Over the past year, these three words have become everyday staples for national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison as they established roots in Las Vegas with the acquisition of William Lyon Homes in February 2020.

Taylor Morrison remains committed to taking the William Lyon Homes legacy of pride, integrity and incredible new home designs to the next level following the successful integration and alignment of strong company values. The Las Vegas market is now a significant contributor to Taylor Morrison’s position as the nation’s fifth largest homebuilder.

Taylor Morrison offers new homes for every phase of life — from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Communities span from Lake Las Vegas, to Summerlin, to North Las Vegas and all the way to Pahrump. The homebuilder has managed to build in every area of the valley to meet the diverse set of buyer needs across the ever-changing Southern Nevada market.

“Over the past year, we at Taylor Morrison have truly found a home in Las Vegas. We have seen tremendous growth, and really strong demand from our prospective homebuyers. As we continue to open more communities, we are excited to present a broader spectrum of offerings across the Las Vegas market,” Division President James Gomez said.

In addition to the acquisition of William Lyon Homes, 2020 marked a year of significant evolution and exciting accomplishments for Taylor Morrison, including the introduction of innovative online tools such as virtual tours, self-guided tours, curbside closings, home reservations and a website ChatBot named Liv, as well as TMLiveWell™, a robust suite of healthy home products and technologies that comes standard in all to-be-built homes and focuses on safer paint, healthier air and cleaner water. As the year progressed, the company donated $60,000 between Feeding America and HomeAid as part of its annual Build Joy campaign, were recognized with the sixth consecutive America’s Most Trusted® Home Builder award by Lifestory Research and included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year.

Locally, Taylor Morrison also received several “Best of Las Vegas” Awards, including Best Builder Planned Community for Palmer Ranch, Best Luxury Homebuilder and Best New Attached Home Builders. To say Taylor Morrison is making an impact in Las Vegas would simply be an understatement as the homebuilder continues paving the way for the future.

For Gomez and his team, the pandemic might have forced the lights of Vegas to dim temporarily, but the city filled with new life as migration from other areas of the country significantly increased. “It’s such a dynamic time to be part of the Las Vegas housing market. Demand has increased due to out-of-state buyers looking to find homes in this incredible market, and local buyers are reevaluating their living situations. This past year, there has been a significant positive shift in demand for new homes, and Taylor Morrison is honored that we can provide our buyers a clear path forward to home ownership,” Gomez said.

Taylor Morrison understands that a home is one of the biggest purchases in someone’s life and strives to make the homebuying experience as seamless as possible for customers. Much of Taylor Morrison’s exceptional customer experiences are rooted in the company’s strongly held values and culture, known as TM Living and built on tenets of Love and Inspire, Spirit and Pride, Health and Wellness and Community and Giving.

Taylor Morrison’s newest community, Silverleaf, features single and two-story homes located off of St. Rose Parkway and Gilespie Street on the corner of Gilespie Street and East Neal Avenue in Enterprise — minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. This community is unique, as the single-story homes have the ability for recreational vehicle parking or a fourth car garage, something quite challenging to find in a new home search. Silverleaf is currently selling homes starting in the low $400,000s with three to five bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. The grand opening of the model home is anticipated for late May. Be sure to visit taylormorrison.com for more information about the community and the unveiling of the model homes. For more information about Silverleaf or one of our other 15 communities in and around Las Vegas, please call 702-291-1500 or visit taylormorrison.com.

Custom Home Life Owner Michael Hutchings
Custom Home Life sells out Unicorn Hills development
Custom Home Life, a Nevada-based designer, builder, and brokerage firm, announced that it has completely sold out all home sites inside the mega-luxury development of Unicorn Hills in Henderson at an estimated value of $9.450 million. The elevated residential community containing 15 Strip-view, hillside lots was closed in record time — roughly 120 days from official release (plus one earlier pre-sale).

KTGY Architecture + Planning
KTGY wins design awards for Builder Chowa Concept home
KTGY Architecture + Planning, a leading full-service design firm focused on residential and mixed-use developments, sustainability and neighborhood revitalization in the U.S., has announced that it has earned 13 awards including one Platinum and seven Gold awards at the three recent National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) virtual awards events: Best in American Living Awards, Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards and The Nationals.

Low water-use landscapes are common throughout Summerlin, including The Cliffs village. (Summerlin)
Summerlin continues environmental stewardship
As the developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, The Howard Hughes Corp. has long recognized its obligation as a steward of the land.

Woodside Homes offers the Varenna floor plan at Lake Las Vegas. (Woodside Homes)
Lake Las Vegas to host Easter Bunny
This weekend and next Saturday, Lake Las Vegas will host the 2021 Easter Bunny Passport program. From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday April 3, guests can visit new home neighborhoods and meet the Easter Bunny with free prizes for children and chances to win community experiences.

Trilogy Sunstone plans to hold a grand opening event this summer. (Shea Homes)
Trilogy Sunstone to hold summer grand opening event
Shea Homes began taking lot reservations at its newest age-qualified community within the Sunstone master plan, Trilogy Sunstone, with all potential homesites being reserved by eager prospective buyers. The demand has been extremely promising even prior to opening a sales office, driving over 100 interested buyers to join the VIP priority list through a series of virtual information session webinars.

Second-home markets inspire new way of life in 2021
Second-home markets inspire new way of life in 2021
The past year will be remembered well for many reasons, but 2020 also will be known as the year of the second-home market.

Cadence in Henderson welcomes new homebuilders and new neighborhoods. The master-planned commun ...
Cadence builders present new home models
With new models by Harmony Homes, construction on retail spaces in progress and new builders coming to the community, Cadence in Henderson announces multiple community updates.

Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest 2021 raised more than $3,000 for the Kline Veterans Fund, a charitable ...
Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest raises more than $3,000 for homeless vets
With fitness, health and safety in mind, Skye Canyon’s Fit Fest 2021 was an exciting day as 150 residents ranging from novices to trailblazers to those just seeking a stroll with family, pets and friends enjoyed a day of racing and socially distanced, fitness-focused fun at Skye Canyon Park.

Summerlin An aerial view of Las Vegas Ballpark shows where new projects will be built, includi ...
Downtown Summerlin accommodates digital workers
The award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin, and its rapidly evolving urban core of Downtown Summerlin, are at the cutting edge of offering the lifestyle, amenities, housing options and economic opportunities that are emerging as major attractions for remote workers considering relocation from expensive, over-crowded cities. It is those attributes, plus the development of new office space, as well as Nevada’s friendly tax environment, that are attracting corporations seeking pro-business locations with flexible office space for a post-pandemic era.