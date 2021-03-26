Taylor Morrison puts down Vegas roots

Trustworthy. Passionate. Accountable. Over the past year, these three words have become everyday staples for national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison as they established roots in Las Vegas with the acquisition of William Lyon Homes in February 2020.

Taylor Morrison offers new communities that span from Lake Las Vegas, to Summerlin, to North Las Vegas and all the way to Pahrump.

Taylor Morrison remains committed to taking the William Lyon Homes legacy of pride, integrity and incredible new home designs to the next level following the successful integration and alignment of strong company values. The Las Vegas market is now a significant contributor to Taylor Morrison’s position as the nation’s fifth largest homebuilder.

Taylor Morrison offers new homes for every phase of life — from first-time to move-up, luxury and 55-plus buyers. Communities span from Lake Las Vegas, to Summerlin, to North Las Vegas and all the way to Pahrump. The homebuilder has managed to build in every area of the valley to meet the diverse set of buyer needs across the ever-changing Southern Nevada market.

“Over the past year, we at Taylor Morrison have truly found a home in Las Vegas. We have seen tremendous growth, and really strong demand from our prospective homebuyers. As we continue to open more communities, we are excited to present a broader spectrum of offerings across the Las Vegas market,” Division President James Gomez said.

In addition to the acquisition of William Lyon Homes, 2020 marked a year of significant evolution and exciting accomplishments for Taylor Morrison, including the introduction of innovative online tools such as virtual tours, self-guided tours, curbside closings, home reservations and a website ChatBot named Liv, as well as TMLiveWell™, a robust suite of healthy home products and technologies that comes standard in all to-be-built homes and focuses on safer paint, healthier air and cleaner water. As the year progressed, the company donated $60,000 between Feeding America and HomeAid as part of its annual Build Joy campaign, were recognized with the sixth consecutive America’s Most Trusted® Home Builder award by Lifestory Research and included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year.

Locally, Taylor Morrison also received several “Best of Las Vegas” Awards, including Best Builder Planned Community for Palmer Ranch, Best Luxury Homebuilder and Best New Attached Home Builders. To say Taylor Morrison is making an impact in Las Vegas would simply be an understatement as the homebuilder continues paving the way for the future.

For Gomez and his team, the pandemic might have forced the lights of Vegas to dim temporarily, but the city filled with new life as migration from other areas of the country significantly increased. “It’s such a dynamic time to be part of the Las Vegas housing market. Demand has increased due to out-of-state buyers looking to find homes in this incredible market, and local buyers are reevaluating their living situations. This past year, there has been a significant positive shift in demand for new homes, and Taylor Morrison is honored that we can provide our buyers a clear path forward to home ownership,” Gomez said.

Taylor Morrison understands that a home is one of the biggest purchases in someone’s life and strives to make the homebuying experience as seamless as possible for customers. Much of Taylor Morrison’s exceptional customer experiences are rooted in the company’s strongly held values and culture, known as TM Living and built on tenets of Love and Inspire, Spirit and Pride, Health and Wellness and Community and Giving.

Taylor Morrison's newest community, Silverleaf, features single and two-story homes located off of St. Rose Parkway and Gilespie Street on the corner of Gilespie Street and East Neal Avenue in Enterprise — minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. This community is unique, as the single-story homes have the ability for recreational vehicle parking or a fourth car garage, something quite challenging to find in a new home search. Silverleaf is currently selling homes starting in the low $400,000s with three to five bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. The grand opening of the model home is anticipated for late May.