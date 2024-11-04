Taylor Morrison to open Lark Hill in Summerlin

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons situated west of the 215 Beltway, an emerging area of the Summerlin community that offers stunning vistas and vantage points from many locations, Lark Hill offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story town homes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison is the newest neighborhood in Summerlin. It is in the district of Kestrel Commons west of the 215 Beltway. The town homes are priced from the high $400,000s. (Taylor Morrison)

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons situated west of the 215 Beltway, an emerging area of the Summerlin community that offers stunning vistas and vantage points from many locations, Lark Hill offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story town homes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Three unique floor plans offer from three to five bedrooms, open great rooms with spacious kitchens, 2½ to three baths, and two-car garages. All floor plans feature indoor-outdoor spaces, including balconies — both covered and uncovered, as well as a courtyard in a select model.

“Lark Hill is an exciting new addition to the growing line-up of homes in Summerlin, particularly for young professionals, empty-nesters, and all those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle with all the benefits and perks of a Summerlin address,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin.

The district of Kestrel Commons offers easy access to just about anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley via the 215 Beltway and is located just minutes from Downtown Summerlin — the community’s vibrant urban core. The district offers walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Parks and open space in the community’s western region are intentionally designed to have a deeper connection to nature by providing residents with multiple options to enjoy the outdoors. Several parks in the area are under active development with openings through 2026.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.