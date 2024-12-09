Taylor Morrison unveils Opus at Cadence

Taylor Morrison’s Opus neighborhood at Cadence features modern homes that exude both comfort and adaptability. Comprising two collections, Melody and Harmony, homes inside Opus are priced from the mid-$400,000s, offering living spaces between 1,856 square feet and 2,779 square feet.

This artist's rendering shows the Sycamore floor plan in the Melody collection offered in Taylor Morrison’s Opus neighborhood at Cadence. (Taylor Morrison)

Each home boasts elegant gourmet kitchens and grand entrances with luxurious amenities designed to enhance the living experience.

The Melody collection includes the Redwood, Spruce, Sycamore, Teak and Willow plans.

Melody floor plans feature remarkable designs with up to six bedrooms, 4½ baths and between 2,323 square feet and 2,758 square feet of living space. The homes include two-car garages and can extend up to two stories. Buyers can personalize their spaces with options, such as first-floor primary suites, covered outdoor living spaces, flexible lofts and studies, stylish dual closets and spacious game rooms for entertaining.

The Harmony collection includes the two-story Elm, Cypress and Aspen plans and the three-story Pine and Mahogany plans. The plans offer impressive layouts with up to six bedrooms, five baths and between 1,856 square feet and 2,779 square feet of living space, complemented by two-car garages. Optional features include luxurious super showers in the primary suite, upgraded full stair railings, versatile MultiGen suites, perfect for various living needs, with covered decks ideal for tranquil evenings.

Model homes in Opus are slated to open in early 2025.

Alongside this collection and other Taylor Morrison offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Beazer Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, A.G. Spanos Co., and The Wolff Co. are also available at Cadence.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence is ranked one of the top five bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a 100 unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad made its debut this year, and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, opened in August. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EōS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558- 9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.