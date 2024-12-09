49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison unveils Opus at Cadence

This artist's rendering shows the Sycamore floor plan in the Melody collection offered in Taylo ...
This artist's rendering shows the Sycamore floor plan in the Melody collection offered in Taylor Morrison’s Opus neighborhood at Cadence. (Taylor Morrison)
More Stories
With multigenerational living growing in popularity, larger homes with guest or in-law suites a ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living home designs
BHHS sponsors Las Vegas Great Santa Run
The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many new homes in a variety of styles and pric ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for holiday entertaining
Lennar's new Riviera Vista is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake ...
Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content
December 9, 2024 - 8:55 am
 

Taylor Morrison’s Opus neighborhood at Cadence features modern homes that exude both comfort and adaptability.

Composing two collections, Melody and Harmony, homes inside Opus are priced from the mid-$400,000s, offering living spaces between 1,856 square feet and 2,779 square feet.

Each home boasts elegant gourmet kitchens and grand entrances with luxurious amenities designed to enhance the living experience.

The Melody collection includes the Redwood, Spruce, Sycamore, Teak and Willow plans.

Melody floor plans feature remarkable designs with up to six bedrooms, 4½ baths and between 2,323 square feet and 2,758 square feet of living space. The homes include two-car garages and can extend up to two stories. Buyers can personalize their spaces with options, such as first-floor primary suites, covered outdoor living spaces, flexible lofts and studies, stylish dual closets and spacious game rooms for entertaining.

The Harmony collection includes the two-story Elm, Cypress and Aspen plans and the three-story Pine and Mahogany plans. The plans offer impressive layouts with up to six bedrooms, five baths and between 1,856 square feet and 2,779 square feet of living space, complemented by two-car garages. Optional features include luxurious super showers in the primary suite, upgraded full stair railings, versatile MultiGen suites, perfect for various living needs, with covered decks ideal for tranquil evenings.

Model homes in Opus are slated to open in early 2025.

Alongside this collection and other Taylor Morrison offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Beazer Homes, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, A.G. Spanos Co., and The Wolff Co. are also available at Cadence.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence is ranked one of the top five bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a 100 unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad made its debut this year, and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in early 2025.

The ER at Cadence, a freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, opened in August. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EōS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558- 9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
With multigenerational living growing in popularity, larger homes with guest or in-law suites a ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living home designs
Provided Content

With multigenerational living growing in popularity — adult kids returning home, and aging-in-place a growing preference for many older adults — larger homes with guest or in-law suites and first-floor primary suites top the must-have list of features for many homebuyers.

BHHS sponsors Las Vegas Great Santa Run
Provided Content

Packet pickups will take place from Dec. 4-6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Summerlin and St. Rose office locations. The Summerlin office will add an extra dose of holiday spirit by offering complimentary hot cocoa to participants. Guests at both offices will enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, complete with Christmas music and decorations as they collect their materials.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many new homes in a variety of styles and pric ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for holiday entertaining
Provided Content

With the arrival of the holiday season, great rooms and cozy fireplaces take on greater significance within the home. According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, the community has an abundance of actively selling homes that feature large spacious great rooms — ideal for holiday gatherings with family and friends.

Lennar's new Riviera Vista is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake ...
Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Last weekend, Lennar celebrated the grand opening of Riviera Vista at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. Riviera Vista is a new neighborhood offering two-story homes in the heart of the popular master-planned community.

Age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest val ...
Trilogy Sunstone begins new phase
Provided Content

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at Trilogy Sunstone, an age-qualified community, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley.

Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes, the Landings and Reserve ...
Grand Park Village in Summerlin gets first neighborhood
Provided Content

Grand Park Village, the newest village to take shape in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is now home to its first neighborhood — Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes — the Landings and Reserves. This growing area of Summerlin sits on elevated topography that offers numerous vistas and vantage points throughout and is framed on its western edge by a dramatic mountain ridgeline that creates a unique, nature-connected setting.

Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holid ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the master-planned community of Summerlin, kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

Cadence offers quick move-in options by several of the Henderson master-planned communitiy's na ...
Unlock the good life at a Cadence home
Provided Content

Cadence offers quick move-in options, allowing you to transition from envisioning your new living space to truly enjoying it in no time.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison is the newest neighborhood in Summerlin. It is in the district of ...
Taylor Morrison to open Lark Hill in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons situated west of the 215 Beltway, an emerging area of the Summerlin community that offers stunning vistas and vantage points from many locations, Lark Hill offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story town homes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

MORE STORIES