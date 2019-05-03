Ten Summerlin neighborhoods offer homes under $500,000

Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes in The Cliffs village is one of 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes priced under $500,000. (Summerlin)

Summerlin has long been regarded as a premier place to live, raise a family and now, play — especially with the recent additions of Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team, and City National Arena, practice facility of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

Home to more than 100,000 residents and spanning 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s western edge, Summerlin has ranked among the country’s best-selling communities for decades and is a popular choice for the city’s influencers, captains of industry, professionals and celebrities because of its abundant upscale, luxury neighborhoods. Yet, Summerlin is also a great place for first- and second-time homebuyers with many floor plans priced under $500,000 now available in 10 neighborhoods throughout the community.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, there has never been a better time to buy a home in Summerlin for many reasons, not the least of which is an abundance of value-priced homes designed for today’s modern families, couples and individuals.

“Consumer preferences for open floor plans, smaller footprints, indoor-outdoor living and flexible spaces are evident throughout many homes in Summerlin today,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin was designed from inception as a multigenerational community with homes in a variety of styles, elevations and price points, and that vision is even truer today as the community continues to deliver on the promise of homeownership for a range of buyers, including first- and second-timers and those looking for exceptional value.”

Homes in Summerlin priced under $500,000 are located in five villages, including Summerlin Centre, where Affinity William Lyon Homes offers 16 uniquely styled attached home floor plans all priced starting at $235,000. Summerlin Centre is located west of the 215 Beltway south of Charleston Boulevard, and is within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core and retail-dining-entertainment destination of the community.

In The Paseos village, Santa Rosa by Lennar offers eight town home models on two- and three-stories, with all homes starting at $319,000. The Paseos is west of the 215 Beltway and offers some of the most spectacular views in the community. The village is home to multiple parks and schools, including the popular Fox Hill Park adventure-themed park. Coronado by Edward Homes offers single-story town home living on two levels. Five floor plans are each priced from the low $300,000s.

Just west of The Paseos village is Stonebridge, home of Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes, featuring three two-story floor plans with base pricing from the mid-$300,000s. Set on elevated topography, the neighborhood offers stunning and panoramic valley views and is nestled near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Also, in Stonebridge is Westcott by Lennar with three two-story floor plans, each priced well under $500,000. Bixby Creek Collection Two by Woodside Homes offers three floor plans in both one- and two-story elevations with some models priced in the $400,000s. And, finally, Caledonia Collection I by KB Home offers five two-story floor plans, each priced under $500,000.

In The Cliffs, Summerlin’s southernmost village, Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes features four two-story models priced from the mid-$300,000s. The Cliffs village is home to the new Oak Leaf Park, an indoor aquatic center operated by Clark County, Wet ‘n’ Wild and two schools. It draws its name from the ridgeline that forms its stunning backdrop.

And, finally, Summerlin’s northernmost village, Reverence by Pulte Homes, offers nine distinct floor plans in Collections I and II that are priced under $500,000. Reverence has its own 8-acre park with proximity to natural hiking trails, thanks to the mountain that frames the village.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $230,000s to more than $1 million. For more information, visit Summerlin.com.