The Club at Heritage holds Home Fair

In November, The Club at Heritage, an age-qualified neighborhood in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, held the first of its Heritage Home Fairs.

Owners of the 417 homes had the opportunity to talk with representatives from 28 vendors and 25 association committees and clubs. (CAMCO)

According to the community manager at Community Association Management Co. , residents in the Cadence community by Lennar are very involved in their homeowners association. So, it’s no surprise that they were so proactive in getting businesses with important services in front of the community.

Residents saw vendors from trades such as housekeeping, landscaping, solar installation, home and vehicle insurance and hot tub supplier. Costco also was represented, and residents got a preview of what they will find at the cafe opening in the clubhouse in January.

“This allows us to bring some vendor options to the residents to make it easier for them rather than them having to go out and find someone when they need something done,” said Terri Hartman, a community association manager with CAMCO, who will become the on-site manager for Heritage in January. “I feel like, coming from the board of directors’ perspective, they want to give homeowners access to as many amenities as they can, bring the vendors to them, limit the research the residents have to do and help the residents as much as they can.”

CAMCO, which has managed the community since 2015, also set up a table at the event.

“We want to make ourselves stand out so the residents know who we are and that we are separate from the master,” Hartman said. “And we want to make sure they know we are there to help them.” Hartman said the event was just the first of many home fairs to come.

