The homeowner journey starts with construction, customer care team

For homebuyers, whether first-time or seasoned, the normally complicated homebuying and new-home construction process is easy and stress-free with Tri Pointe Homes. The company’s process, part “science” of tried-and-true procedures, and part “art” of extraordinary customer care, ensures Tri Point Homes team members are with buyers every step of the way.

From selecting a community, home site and floor plan — through the purchase agreement and financing, the Tri Pointe Homes team is there to help and support. Through choosing personalized design elements and the excitement of constructing a new home, the Tri Pointe team keeps buyers informed, answers questions and guides buyers through each step.

Here’s a brief look at what Tri Pointe Homes’ new homebuyers may expect. After completing financing and a visit to the Design Studio to select your personalized design touches, the start of construction is scheduled.

“Constant communication with homebuyers, being upfront and letting them know what is going on during the construction process is not just standard operating procedure for us, but a steadfast commitment to customer service that results in buyers getting the home of their dreams,” said Tri Pointe Homes’ Construction Manager Miguel Valle. who one happy homeowner referred to as amazing, fantastic, going above and beyond helping us with all the details, even the minor ones. Valle was recognized this year for being a Young Professional and received the Division’s H.E.A.R.T. award for his reliance in working through challenging supply chain obstacles.

Construction Manager Erig Landin concurs that communication, building a trusted relationship with new homebuyers and attention to detail is key to consistently delivering a quality product that makes homebuyers happy. And homebuyers aren’t shy about expressing their appreciation for his attention to detail.

“Erig and the entire construction team are passionate about building homes and have worked quickly and diligently to get my home finished on time with all finishing touches in place and to my liking before getting the keys.”

Landin’s work with his Contour homebuyers is particularly key since so many are buying their first home.

Overall, Tri Pointe Homes construction managers are responsible for the construction timeline at each milestone, ordering materials, working with trade partners and overseeing the daily logistics of the construction process.

In addition to ongoing communication during construction, Tri Pointe Homes’ new homebuyers may expect a couple of key touchpoint meetings, including a home start orientation to review the floor plan, structural and design choices and exterior styling and to discuss the building process, utility placement, easements and more.

Once the home is framed, the construction manager walks new homeowners through the home to review what’s inside the walls and make sure buyers understand the entire construction process.

Then comes the hardest part of construction — anticipation.

“We’d love to tell you — down to the precise day and hour — how long it will take to complete your home, but pinpoint accuracy on a construction schedule in today’s environment can be challenging,” said Carlos Zuluaga, Tri Pointe Homes vice president of operations. “Rest assured, construction managers keep buyers informed of our progress, and buyers are always welcome to schedule a construction visit — as long as they are willing to wear a hard hat and tennis shoes. It’s that communication and willingness to be there all the way through that our homebuyers appreciate.”

Once construction is completed, a member of the Tri Pointe Homes’ award-winning customer care team, including Richard Schneeweis, customer care representative; is happy to take new homeowners on a tour of their new homes. During the visit, he will review the home’s systems and cover the basics like how to operate the thermostat and the location of shut-off valves as well as note any items that need to be addressed before move-in.

Schneeweis works closely with his managers, including Justin McCrory, area customer care manager; and James Rampa, director of customer care, to ensure every “t” is crossed and every “i” is dotted with every Tri Point Home buyer.

“I like to make things easy for our customers,” Schneeweis said. “New homeowners usually have a few questions during the first two to three weeks after move-in, and I’m here to answer all of them and address any of their concerns. But it’s all about teamwork here at Tri Pointe. Working with our team makes the experience for our homebuyers a successful one.”

Schneeweis’ commitment to customer care hasn’t gone unnoticed. Here’s what new homeowners Brooks and Cassandra Stoner said about Schneeweis’ in-depth knowledge and quick response times upon their move into a new Tri Pointe home: “Richard was very thorough going through the orientation process and followed through with any items we noted or had questions about.”

“Customer service is always a top priority, so we’re always appreciative when we hear from our new homeowners how grateful they are for the attention and service that they receive,” McCrory said. “We are proud to have, and to be part of, a great team that brings enthusiasm and passion to every project.”

Customer service doesn’t stop after move-in. The customer care team will also touch base approximately 30 days after closing to address any warranty requests then 10 to 11 months later, prior to the end of the one-year warranty period.

“Tri Pointe has always been at the forefront of premium building and architectural design. Our modern style from the exterior to the inside of our homes sets us apart from other builders in Las Vegas,” Rampa said. “That uniqueness and the opportunity to work with a talented group of professionals who bring happiness to our homebuyers are just a few of the best aspects of the premium lifestyle we provide at Tri Pointe Homes.”

For more information on Tri Pointe Homes or to make an appointment contact a new home specialist at 702-602-9684.