The Ogden features four-bedroom condo

This Goodman Premier Collection condo in The Ogden spans 2,044 square feet. (The Ogden)

Your new ultra-modern home in the sky? It’s residence 2306 at The Ogden — one of downtown Las Vegas’ most sought-after addresses and iconic high-rise towers. This Goodman Premier Collection home is the largest offering at The Ogden and spans 2,044 square feet and features four bedrooms and 2½ baths.

Just ask former banking executives and Southern California transplants, John and Robin Stephan, why they chose The Ogden, and you’ll better understand its allure and appeal.

“Las Vegas was a reoccurring destination for us since it was a short road trip from our home in Southern California,” Robin said. “We were so drawn to the urban, lock-and-leave lifestyle and beautiful homes at The Ogden, we purchased a one-bedroom condo in 2016 as a our own private retreat. But earlier this year, after realizing we wanted more space for visiting guests, we traded in our one-bedroom for a more spacious Goodman model, and we haven’t looked back.”

Mere steps from countless entertainment and dining options, this chic home invites you to make new memories as you host guests and show off your latest chef-inspired creations in a kitchen that captures abundant daytime light and the best panoramic city glimpses at night.

Your new home boasts luxe cashmere cabinets, white ice quartz countertops and a large waterfall-edge island — complete with its own built-in wine refrigerator. You can even order groceries, an Uber or look up a recipe right from the door of your new energy-efficient Samsung smart refrigerator.

Your kitchen opens to a generous great room with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that invite views of the Strip, downtown and glorious sunsets behind the mountain ranges that frame the valley. Retreat to the balcony for an evening cocktail or make any of the large open bedroom spaces your private escape by converting the fourth bedroom to a den, office or media center.

All baths feature Bianco Carrara tiles, contemporary Kohler fixtures and modern design simplicity and detail. Soft lantern, light-colored wood flooring throughout this home creates sophistication and warmth, and the Nest learning thermostat offers app-controlled programming convenience as it intuitively learns your climate control preferences over time.

Your new home offers access to The Ogden’s impressive array of on-site amenities, including its popular Sky Deck, social lounge, rooftop pool, fitness center, concierge services, assigned parking spaces, electric car charging station, 24-hour security, pet park and even a calendar full of social events led by a dedicated lifestyle director. The community also has its own ground-floor retail, including restaurants, bars and a beauty salon, for added convenience. Enjoy walkable access to the popular Fremont East Entertainment District and its award-winning breweries, boutique stores and restaurants. Or visit nearby museums, attractions, art galleries and destinations like The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and iconic downtown hotels.

Offered at $759,900, this home is at 150 N. Las Vegas Blvd. For a limited time, buyers can take advantage of an extraordinary three years of prepaid homeowners association fees on contracts that close within 60 days using The Ogden’s preferred lender. For inquiries, contact Ogden condominium specialists, Stephanie Reese at sreese@northcap.com or Jeslie Jeffry at jeslie@ogdenlv.com or 702-323-4723. Visit www.ogdenlv.com.