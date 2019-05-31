91°F
The Ogden is in the center of downtown vibrancy

May 31, 2019 - 3:33 pm
 

The Ogden is surrounded by a wealth of dining, drinking and entertainment offerings, many that rank among the city’s best and all within walking distance of the iconic high-rise community in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

Located on the ground level is a diverse collection of retailers tempting residents and other community members to explore all the fun without having to leave the building. With so much at residents’ fingertips, it’s no wonder the community is nearly 90 percent sold.

Earlier this year, Flock &Fowl celebrated its one-year anniversary. Known for the “perfect plate of chicken rice,” this popular 2,500-square-foot eatery offers simplistic, yet delicious globally inspired cuisine made fresh using the best produce and organic ingredients.

During “Flocktail Hour” from 5 to 7 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to close, guests can indulge in specially priced libations and small bites. The hotspot is also open for lunch daily and brunch every Saturday and Sunday, giving guests more opportunities to enjoy fan-favorite dishes like Flock &Fowl’s award-winning chicken wings and brunch classics, including steak and eggs, French toast and a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.

Just around the corner is Rachel’s Kitchen, serving fresh, high-quality and delicious food with a gourmet touch at affordable prices. The casual eatery is ideal for those on-the-go, but still seeking carefully crafted health-conscious dishes without sacrificing taste.

Visit Rachel Kitchen’s Instagram and Facebook pages every Friday for a chance to win a $30 gift card, the perfect amount for two to enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Proud for being the dance club for people who don’t particularly like dance clubs, Oddfellows is a video nightclub offering competitive drink prices and nightly themed parties all in a vibrant and animated atmosphere. From Karate Karaoke Tuesdays, 90s Night Wednesdays, Footloose 80s Dance Party Fridays and Indie/Electro Saturdays, Oddfellows offers something suitable for any party animal.

Bombshell Brazilian Waxing and Beauty Lounge, a vintage inspired beauty salon offering hair, nails and skin care services, has earned such a reputation, it draws clients from all across the valley.

Whether it’s for a girls’ night out, pre-beach vacation grooming or a wedding, Bombshell is the bedazzled destination for every need, including haircuts and color, waxing, tanning and nails.

Since acquiring The Ogden in 2013, DK Las Vegas has made a $2 million investment to remodel the lobby with high-end design treatments to create an immediate sense of luxury and arrival; added new upgrades throughout all residences, including new lighting, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances; and enhanced amenities such as a Sky Deck, social lounge, fitness center and refreshed rooftop pool.

The Ogden is the first condominium community since 2008 in Las Vegas to obtain Fannie Mae PERS (Project Eligibility Review Service) final project approval, and it’s the only condo to offer all three financing options: Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and Fannie Mae. Available homes at The Ogden range from a two-bedroom, 1,180-square-foot residence, priced from the low-$400,000s, to a four-bedroom, 2,044-square-foot home starting in the mid-$700,000s. The Ogden’s single-story, open floor plans offer flex spaces that can serve as a home office, den or yoga room, extra bedrooms for accommodating multi generational family and guests, and expansive windows that fill interiors with natural light.

For more information, visit The Ogden’s on-site sales center at 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. You can also call 702-478-4700 or go online at Ogdenlv.com.

