The Regency at Summerlin to host Oktoberfest

The Regency at Summerlin community will host a festive Oktoberfest-themed event Saturday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 5 p.m., with live music, beer tastings and German food pairings, as well as tours of its nine model homes. The age-qualified, luxury resort-style community comprises three home collections, the Pinnacle, Palisades and Summit, with surrounded scenic views and spectacular amenities. All homes feature single-story designs with gourmet kitchens, open great rooms and a indoor/outdoor living experience.

The age-qualified, luxury resort-style community comprises three home collections, the Pinnacle, Palisades and Summit, with surrounded scenic views and spectacular amenities. All homes feature single-story designs with gourmet kitchens, open great rooms and a indoor-outdoor living experience.

“Homeowners really have a sense of arrival and exclusivity when they enter our neighborhood,“ said Colleen McCullough, area sales manager. “We have a gated entrance where there’s always a staff member to greet you, as well as an award-winning resort-style clubhouse that offers a sense of community and belonging.”

Social and cultural programming add to the community’s appeal, with an expansive roster of events available for homeowners, catering to every interest.

The community boasts an on-site resort director who plans everything from Friday night cocktail hours to educational events and classes. There are also card and billiard tournaments, golf outings and dinner clubs, offering neighbors a chance to come together and bond over shared interests. For those interested in touring the surrounding area with new friends, there are scheduled day trips to the Strip and hiking excursions to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area or Mount Charleston.

“Having a resort director is a unique perk for a community. It’s one of the benefits our homeowners love the most,” McCullough said. “They enjoy the comprehensive schedule of events, fitness classes and social gatherings. It really brings a sense of community to the neighborhood.”

For fitness enthusiasts, the new community clubhouse features an indoor lap pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. There are also tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts and 150 miles of surrounding biking and walking paths.

Lake Mead is within a 30-minute drive and affords activities from swimming to fishing and boating.

Guests who attend the Oktoberfest event are encouraged to explore the lifestyle amenities and experience the homes through the model tours. The event will feature the community’s trade partners, including California Closets, Sunburst Shutters, Edgewater Custom Pools, Toll Brothers’ Design Studio and West Elm Downtown Summerlin. The vendors will be on hand to discuss home personalization opportunities.

Every Toll Brothers homebuyer has the option to meet with a professional designer at the Toll Brothers’ Design Studio to add personal touches to their home. Event attendees can enter to win $5,000 toward Design Studio options and receive a complimentary giveaway from one of the community’s trade partners if they purchase a home by Oct. 31. Attendees of the Oktoberfest event are encouraged to RSVP at tollbrothers.com/RegencyOktoberfest18.com or by phone at 702-759-0322.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For four years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

Toll Brothers builds luxury, single-family detached and attached home communities; master-planned luxury residential; resort-style golf communities; and urban mid- and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves.

The company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, home security and landscape subsidiaries.

The company also operates its own lumber distribution, and house component assembly and manufacturing operations.

Through its Gibraltar Capital and Asset Management joint venture, the company provides builders and developers with land banking and joint venture capital.