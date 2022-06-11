108°F
The Watermark to offer residential, commercial spaces

Provided Content
June 10, 2022 - 5:54 pm
 
The Watermark The Watermark, a planned downtown Henderson mixed-use project, will be a multilevel building with retail, office space and residential units. The property is expected to open by the end of this year.

Downtown Henderson’s newest mixed-use project is bringing more flavor and entertainment to the Water Street District. The Watermark, an upcoming multilevel building with retail, office space and residential units, has signed leases with six retail and business establishments that will open their doors on the first floor of The Watermark later this year.

Located along historic Water Street in downtown Henderson, The Watermark has already leased 65 percent of the retail and office space ahead of the property’s expected grand opening near the end of the year. Among the exciting venues being announced is that the popular Parkway Tavern chain will now have a presence in downtown Henderson. Joining Parkway will be the innovative Hard Bean Coffee Bar, World of Wings and Pacific Diner, a breakfast/lunch themed restaurant. American Energy &Solar, a locally based solar energy provider, is relocating to The Watermark, and also providing solar energy for the property. Las Vegas-based Strada Development Group, the property’s developer, will relocate its office to The Watermark.

“Water Street District is growing quickly and has become the exciting place in Henderson to live and play,” said Jeff Cruden, a founding partner at Strada Development Group. “These establishments will be well-received in the downtown Henderson area and a great addition to The Watermark.”

Located across the street from the Silver Knights’ Lifeguard Arena and Henderson City Hall, The Watermark will feature 34,000 square feet of retail and office space, with more than 10,000 square feet of premium office space available for local professionals seeking private and community offices in the Water Street District. Companies interested in leasing space can call Hillary Steinberg at the MDL Group at 702-307-2881.

Beginning this summer, the property’s 151 residential units on the building’s top five levels will be available to lease ahead of the grand opening. The upscale residential living spaces will vary from studio dwellings to three-bedroom suites, with exclusive amenities that include a high-rise pool and terrace with outdoor lounge areas, game and barbecue areas, pre-wired high-speed internet and cable connection, a dedicated pet run, fitness space and yoga studio, access to business office space and conference rooms, structure parking and tenant storage lockers. Those interested in leasing a unit are encouraged to call WestCorp Management Group at 702-307-2881 to inquire about the waiting list.

“The Watermark is an ideal opportunity for luxury living in downtown Henderson, with large living spaces and easy access to the array of amenities and entertainment along Water Street,” said Tom Wucherer, also a founding partner at Strada. “It will be a great hub for all lifestyles, working professionals, foodies and entertainment seekers.”

The Watermark is located at 215 to 219 S. Water St. For more information about the property, visit stradadevgroup.com.

Strada Development Group is a Las Vegas-based development and project management company with a focus on mixed-use, hospitality, food and beverage, casino and entertainment venues. Each executive partner has more than 30 years of experience in the development process, from design, architecture and project management to accounting, finance and property operations. The founders of Strada have been involved in various projects throughout Las Vegas, including the Bellagio, the Playboy Club, Topgolf and 3 million square feet of developed commercial and residential spaces.

