There is a lot to love about Park House

June 7, 2019 - 3:58 pm
 

A veteran real estate professional, Ike Prinsloo, has represented nearly $5 billion in luxury condo sales. Now he’s director of sales at Park House, a resort-like enclave, ideally situated along the Flamingo corridor. He was quickly sold on the community, buying a home at Park House for himself.

In the following, he discusses the appeal of living and working at Park House — an amenity-rich community that offers an ideal “lock-and-go” lifestyle, allowing residents to work, play, shop and relax all in one location.

Q: What was the biggest selling point about Park House for you?

A: Park House is really a hidden gem centrally located, private with controlled access, secure parking with a real sense of community I was not able to find elsewhere.

For the past 14 years, I have lived in a gated golf community in south Las Vegas, but this wasn’t ideal as I only knew my neighbors in passing. Park House is an intimate and engaging community — I look forward to building enduring friendships here.

Also, Park House is close to many new culinary and cultural offerings and is only six miles from the Strip and about the same distance from Downtown Summerlin, the new Las Vegas Baseball Park and I-215 Beltway. And it’s a short drive from McCarran International Airport.

Q: Can you describe the other residents at Park House?

A: We have doctors, attorneys, casino executives, entrepreneurs and even sports stars. Many use Park House as a second home due to its easy, maintenance-free lifestyle.

Q: What is your favorite amenity at Park House?

A: I really enjoy the resort-like pool area. It’s like living in a resort with a 75-foot pool, including lounging pools and daybeds. And, the heated spa; steam room and dry sauna; rooftop sundeck; picnic area with barbecue stations and fire pits; resident lounge with pool table and big screen TV make it the ideal spot to relax and hang out with neighbors and friends. A state-of-the-art fitness/wellness center is another big draw.

Q: What are your personal hobbies and how do they tie into the Park House lifestyle?

A: I am an avid tennis player and very much into fitness. My tennis club is just five minutes from Park House, and Red Rock Canyon’s hiking paths are only 10 minutes away. I’m a bit of a “foodie” and the surrounding area offers some of the very best dining options in Las Vegas.

Q: Describe the neighborhood? What are your top recommendations of things to do in the neighborhood?

A: A variety of parks, grocery stores and other shopping options are within walking distance. Restaurants offering cuisine from around the world, including a French bakery, a Bulgarian restaurant and a great Italian spot are nearby. Rounding out the mix: luxury movie theaters and terrific Fourth of July fireworks and music and food festivals at the nearby Desert Breeze Park.

Homes at Park House range from 1,126 square feet to over 2,500 square feet, and start in the mid-$200,000s. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, visit parkhouselv.com or call 702-877-4759.

