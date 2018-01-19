Three-story homes feature rooftop decks

American West Homes announces the launch of its newest community, Skyview Terrace. Located in southwest Las Vegas, this community will introduce a new collection of contemporary, single-family homes that feature rooftop decks as standard features.

Skyview Terrace by American West Homes in the southwest Las Vegas Valley features rooftop decks. (American West Homes)

The three-story homes at Skyview Terrace by American West Homes range from 2,344 to 2,550 square feet. (American West Homes)

The new three-story designs at Skyview Terrace range from 2,344 to 2,550 square feet and will feature American West’s hallmarks of quality, value and choice.

As noted in MarketWatch.com, additions of rooftop decks have been accelerating for the past several years. Pete Reeb, a principal at John Burns Real Estate Consulting in Irvine, California said, “Builders are finding great success in attracting buyers by offering thoughtfully designed and integrated rooftop decks in new home projects.”

“In addition to adding value to the homes, the rooftop decks offer homebuyers over 500 square feet of additional outdoor living space,” said Larry Canarelli, American West company founder. “Homebuyers are attracted to the lower maintenance appeal of rooftop decks. Plus, the views from our rooftop decks are incredible. There are mountain views to the west and Strip views to the east.”

Skyview Terrace is a gated community that also will feature a community/dog park for its residents. The open living spaces and finishes in the homes bring the best of contemporary, innovative living to the Las Vegas Valley.

For more information, visit AmericanWestHomes.com or call 702-978- 7698.