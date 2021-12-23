55°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Three tips for finding the right mortgage

By Nadia Aziz Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 23, 2021 - 3:09 pm
 
Nadia Aziz
Nadia Aziz

While dramatically low mortgage rates made it possible for many first-time homebuyers to purchase a home this year, rates have started to rise and experts expect they’ll increase further in 2022. Higher rates will increase monthly mortgage payments, tightening budgets for the 48 percent of Las Vegas homebuyers who have been saving for a new home for one to three years.

Amidst a still-competitive sellers market in Las Vegas, when does it make sense for a family to buy?

Understanding your mortgage options is the best place to start. Here are three tips for finding the right mortgage for your family:

1. Prioritize pre-approval for a mortgage

If you’re a serious homebuyer, the first step you should take is getting pre-approved for a mortgage. Pre-approvals require a few more steps, but they give buyers more confidence in their purchasing power and can help a buyer’s offer stand out from competing offers. This is especially valuable right now because it gives buyers the agility to move fast on properties they love.

2. Decide between adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgages

Which type of mortgage is best for you might depend on how long you plan to live in the home. If you think you’ll move in a few years, an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM), rather than a fixed-rate mortgage, could result in more savings.

3. Monitor interest rates amidst shifting demand

Lower interest rates motivate more buyers to enter the market and current homeowners to refinance. However, even when interest rates are low, access to financing can be more difficult due to more stringent credit guidelines and additional documentation requirements. Many lenders, especially some of the larger banks, are requiring a credit score of at least 680 and a minimum of a 20 percent down payment to apply.

Pro tip: Use a mortgage calculator to evaluate how much money a 20 percent down payment can save you over time.

Nadia Aziz is the general manager of home loans at Opendoor.

MOST READ
1
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
2
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
3
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
4
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
5
Raiders lose starting safety for rest of season
Raiders lose starting safety for rest of season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to Summerlin Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summ ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

As is tradition, residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust residen ...
Luxury apartment complex Jade ready for residents
Provided Content

Jade is a 2021 construction midrise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.

This month, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the nonprofit it supports, HomeAi ...
SNHBA, local HomeAid appoints 2022 boards
Provided Content

In December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada collected industry associates at its annual luncheon to officiate the newest board members for the 2022 year.

Brad Spires
Brad Spires named Realtor of the Year
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its leading members at an installation and awards event in Reno, naming Brad Spires as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Brad Johnson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Dec. 25
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association announced the winners of its 14th annual Jewel Awards.

Shawn Coffin
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes has announced the launch of Altis, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55-plus age-qualified communities nationwide. With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)
Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence
Provided Content

Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of m ...
Howard Hughes, city, Shaquille O’Neal help make the holidays bright
Provided Content

In a spontaneous gesture orchestrated by legendary basketball player and Las Vegas resident Shaquille O’Neal, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin and its urban center of Downtown Summerlin, joined The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its partner, Icy Hot, to purchase Dell laptops for 100 youth who attended the recent unveiling of The Shaq Courts at Doolittle. Shaq’s promise came full circle on Dec. 11 when Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, city of Las Vegas; and Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, distributed the Dell laptops, sourced by HHC and its technology provider, Dell Technologies, to 100 excited kids.

This 2-acre Palm Springs estate has listed for nearly $3.5 million. It has a large pool and thr ...
Palm Springs estate lists for $3.5M
Provided Content

An estate in one of Palm Springs’ most exclusive communities is now on the market. Located at 80780 Vista Bonita Trail in the highly sought-after La Quinta Polo Estates gated community, the home is represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and has been listed for $3,499,999.

Forrest L. Barbee
Las Vegas real estate poised to end 2021 with record-breaking sales
By Forrest L. Barbee Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The 2021 Las Vegas real estate market has created the expectation of record-breaking prices every month. Total closed single-family residential sales for 2021 could potentially break an all-time record, should December produce at least 2,449 single-family residential closings.