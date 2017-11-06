Toll Brothers debuts luxury condos in Summerlin

Three new model homes are now open at Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers, an enclave of luxury condominiums in The Ridges village within Summerlin.

Three new model homes are now open at Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers, an enclave of luxury condominiums in The Ridges village within Summerlin.

Considered the most exclusive village developed in the master-planned community, The Ridges is best known as the home of many custom home neighborhoods, along with a handful of exceptionally elegant single-family production home neighborhoods. The only condominium neighborhood within The Ridges, Fairway Hills brings the opportunity for carefree, maintenance-free living to one of Southern Nevada’s most desirable areas.

Nestled in a peaceful desert setting against Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course that meanders throughout the staff-gated Ridges village, Fairway Hills is a gated neighborhood that features a clean and contemporary design aesthetic. It offers three home designs in both one- and two-story options with floor plans ranging from 2,105 to 3,274 square feet and priced from the high $600,000s.

Fairway Hills condominium homes feature spacious outdoor living spaces to maximize the stunning natural beauty of The Ridges and create a seamless outdoor/indoor environment. Its dramatic floor plans are ideal for entertaining and social gatherings.

Fairway Hills’ single-story Oakmont model spans 2,105 square feet with three bedrooms plus den, two baths and a two-car garage. Expansive sliding doors open up the great room to the spacious covered porch; a versatile den offers great secondary living space, and the floor plan’s open design makes for easy entertaining. Oakmont floor plans are priced from $679,995 and are located on the ground floor.

At 2,500 square feet, the single-story Pinehurst model offers from three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. A large den creates supplemental living space; it features a well-equipped kitchen with large center island with breakfast bar, and select elevations offer covered balconies and decks. Priced from $731,995, Pinehurst floor plans are on the second floor.

The two-story Monterey floor plan spans 3,274 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half baths. It features a three-car garage, an expansive balcony, lower-level guest room and a master bedroom overlook that highlights outdoor living and expands the overall size of the room. It is priced from $795,995.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing, Summerlin, Fairway Hills is a long-awaited neighborhood in The Ridges that completes the village’s wide range of living opportunities.

“For nearly two decades, The Ridges village has become home to many of the city’s influences, leaders and celebrities who have built some of the valley’s most stunning custom homes,” Bisterfeldt said. “Fairway Hills, an elegant and upscale condominium enclave, provides a lifestyle opportunity that has previously been missing in The Ridges. Demand for condo living in The Ridges is high, and as a result, Fairway Hills is well positioned for success.”

As its name implies, The Ridges sits high above the valley on the western rim of Summerlin near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the Spring Mountains. Many homes in The Ridges are situated adjacent protected lands that will never be developed, further enhancing the area’s sense of sanctuary.

Homeowners in The Ridges, including Fairway Hills, have exclusive access to Club Ridges, the village’s 9,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness facility. Jack Nicklaus’ Bear’s Best golf course runs through the village, creating a green ribbon of open space and offering immediate access to this popular, daily-fee course that features replications of many famous Nicklaus holes from other courses. Just minutes from the 215 Beltway, The Ridges offers residents easy access to McCarran International Airport, the Strip and the Downtown Summerlin area, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, City National Arena (practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights) and Las Vegas Ballpark, a future minor league baseball stadium that will be the home of the Las Vegas 51s.

While The Ridges boasts some of the valley’s most stunning desert contemporary architecture, its natural setting and elevation is what sets it apart from other luxury enclaves in Southern Nevada. Views from The Ridges are exceptional from sunrise to sunset and encompass both the glittering Strip and the dramatic rocky ridgeline that forever protects The Ridges from future development.