Toll Brothers features homes in Summerlin, Henderson

Summerlin and Henderson homes will be part of Toll Brothers special event to be held March 9-31. (Toll Brothers)

Homebuyers who are serious about making a move to a new home should visit a Toll Brothers Summerlin or Henderson community between Saturday and March 31 to take advantage of the Quick Delivery Home Sales Event.

Visitors to the communities will discover a variety of homes including luxury town homes, condominiums and single-family homes, offering up to approximately 4,400 square feet of living space. Homebuyers can get into a new home immediately or plan ahead with homes already under construction.

“In addition to the amazing value, buyers will enjoy the high quality, luxury and style of a Toll Brothers home,” said Scott James, division president. “Buyers that are serious can move into a new home now, without the usual wait associated with purchasing a new home.”

The Toll Brothers communities offer the perfect mix of luxurious home designs, high-end finishes, convenient locations and low-maintenance living. Several communities offer resort-style amenities with a clubhouse, pool and other amenities. Prices range from $500,000 to more than $1 million.

Professionally decorated model homes and sales centers are open Monday noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.QuickDeliveryHomes.com or contact a sales manager for community-specific details.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The company, embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, operates in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list.

Toll Brothers has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.