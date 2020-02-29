Toll Brothers offers special incentives Feb. 29-March 1

Homebuyers who are serious about making the leap into owning a new home can visit Toll Brothers Las Vegas and Henderson communities this weekend, Feb. 29-March 1 for the homebuilder’s citywide Open House Event.

Toll Brothers to hold citywide Open House Event Feb. 29-March 1. (Toll Brothers)

“We have an impressive selection of homes with limited-time savings and incentives,” said Scott James, Toll Brothers Las Vegas Division president. “Homebuyers will discover beautiful one- and two-story homes in many designs and sizes, with prices starting in the low $400,000s.

“Mortgage rates are at historical lows, making this the perfect time to add significant value to a new home purchase,” James added.

Move-in ready homes also are available for those looking to move quickly. Buyers will still be able to select finishes on many of these homes and can take advantage of special incentives and pricing programs at the participating communities.

Professionally decorated model homes and sales centers are open Monday from noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/LVOpenHouse or contact a sales consultant for community specific details.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 24 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list.

Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.