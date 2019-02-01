Toll Brothers offters tailored incentive packages

Toll Brothers is set to kick off its inaugural Built-For-You Sales Event running through Feb. 18. The builders’ communities throughout Las Vegas and Henderson invite homebuyers to explore this offer to discover the home of their dreams. Sales representatives will then craft an incentive package with those priorities in mind.

“Making the homebuying experience personal has always been a guiding principle for Toll Brothers, from our wide selection of homes and communities to choose from, to our extensive design options,” said Scott James, division president. “Now, that same spirit drives our new Built-For-You Sales Event. Homebuyers can tell their sales representative what really matters most to them in their new home, and we can take that input to deliver a tailored incentive package that offers them a home they will love at the best possible value.”

During the Built-For-You Sales Event, homebuyers can browse an expansive selection of home designs, and discover the impressive list of national brand partners offering select savings on products featured in Toll Brothers homes.

Interested buyers must make a deposit between by Feb. 18.

Incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more.

For homebuyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase and find out the details about the limited-time special financing deals on quick move-in homes, representatives from TBI Mortgage Co., a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be available for immediate contact. TBI Mortgage has a selection of mortgage programs with interest rates — including both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages— that are a terrific value.

Toll Brothers is an award-winning Fortune 500 company that was founded in 1967. Toll Brothers is operating in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.