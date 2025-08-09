Toll Brothers opens Ascension in Summerlin

Model homes for three collections at Ascension by Toll Brothers in The Peaks village at Summerlin are now open. Ascension by Toll Brothers features nine expansive and unique floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations.

Ascension by Toll Brothers features nine expansive and unique floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations that range from 3,415 square feet to 4,998 square feet, priced from over $1.7 million to nearly $2.2 million. (Toll Brothers)

Situated near Town Center Drive and Tropicana Avenue, The Peaks is one of the community’s newest villages. Spanning from the southern edge of the Summit Club to the northern edge of The Mesa village, The Peaks is within walking distance of Mesa Park and offers easy access to the many dining, shopping and neighborhood services that line Town Center Drive to the north. Conveniently located near the 215 Beltway, The Peaks village is less than 3.5 miles from Downtown Summerlin and within minutes of just about anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley.

All Toll Brothers homes at Ascension feature open-concept great rooms, expansive windows and luxury primary suites. Each collection brings a unique style: The Ridgeline collection boasts three single-story floor plans with four bedrooms, 4¼ baths and spanning from 3,415 square feet to 3,615 square feet, priced from over $1.7 million. The Highrock collection features three modern and contemporary single-story homes from 3,623 square feet to 3,940 square feet, priced from over $1.9 million to over $2.1 million.

This collection offers homes with three to four bedrooms and up to four baths. And, The Crestline collection offers expansive two-story homes from 4,783 square feet to 4,998 square feet with ceilings up to 22 feet, five bedrooms and five baths. The Crestline collection is priced from just over $2 million to nearly $2.2 million.

The Ascension neighborhood is built by two national homebuilders with long-time track records of building in the community — Pulte Homes and Toll Brothers. Ascension will eventually boast its own resident-exclusive clubhouse and community center with pools, pickleball courts, a fitness center, bike paths, and a bicycle repair station.

The gated neighborhood is designed to offer residents an exclusive living environment featuring a stunning array of beautifully designed homes that embody modern architecture and offer an abundance of indoor-outdoor living features. Combined, Ascension offers an astounding 20 unique floor plans by Toll Brothers and Pulte Homes.

“Ascension uniquely pairs homes by two homebuilders to create interesting, diverse yet complementary architecture,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Buyers enjoy an exceptionally wide array of luxury homes in an exclusive environment via two homebuilders renowned for their award-winning luxury home designs. Residents of Ascension also enjoy everything that comes with a Summerlin address, including access to more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community.”

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.