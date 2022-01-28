60°F
Toll Brothers opens Everleigh in Cadence; open house slated for Jan. 29

Provided Content
January 28, 2022 - 1:33 pm
 
Everleigh by Toll Brothers in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, will hold an open ...
Everleigh by Toll Brothers in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, will hold an open house Everleigh, featuring single-story Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers recently opened its second neighborhood, Everleigh, in Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson. Everleigh, featuring single-story homes, will host an open house Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 2,031-square-foot Harlan features three bedrooms, 2½ baths, great room and dining area. This home can be personalized to include a fourth bedroom, home office, den or flex space.

The Kelton features 2,215 square feet with up to four bedrooms and three baths with a three-car garage. This home can also be personalized to include a home office or den.

The Layton is the largest plan in Everleigh featuring 2,406 square feet of living space. This includes up to four bedrooms and three baths. This home can also be personalized to accommodate the needs of the homeowner. The home includes a three-car garage.

Prospective homebuyers can learn more at the Jan. 29 open house. Tours of models, which are still under construction, will be available, as will additional information on customization and incentives.

Homes in Everleigh start in the mid-$500,000s.

Toll Brothers is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court, as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion to offer outdoor venues for community events. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs are available for lounging or evening picnics under the stars. As fall season brings cooler weather, outdoor fire pits are also available for friends to gather and enjoy a warm conversation.

Life in Cadence is just minutes from all the action. Residents can enjoy close proximity to the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights. Additionally, construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open in early 2022.

Cadence is home to more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will boast up to 13,250 residential units.

Cadence was recently ranked in the Top 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

