Toll Brothers opens Glenrock in Summerlin’s Grand Park village

The newest neighborhood in the Summerlin master-planned community is Glenrock by Toll Brothers. Offering eight unique and expansive floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, Glenrock homes range from 2,897 square feet to 4,557 square feet, priced from approximately $1.6 million to nearly $1.9 million.

Located in Summerlin’s Grand Park village, Glenrock is one of several neighborhoods located near the village’s namesake — Grand Park — the community’s largest park to date that is being completed in phases. The first phase — Summerlin Council Park — is slated to open in the first half of 2026.

The neighborhood, which sits on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway, south of Lake Mead Boulevard, in a popular area of the community, is surrounded by the beauty of the La Madre Peaks Mountain range. The area’s elevation provides an abundance of vantage points and vistas from select locations.

Glenrock’s proximity to the Beltway makes getting anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, easy and convenient. The area is also close to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Glenrock is a gated neighborhood with a future private park for the exclusive use of neighborhood residents, in addition to access to all that comes with a Summerlin address, including parks, trails, golf courses and abundant outdoor recreation.

Glenrock homes offer from three to five bedrooms, up to 6½ baths, and three- to four-car garages. Flex spaces through every floor plan provide options for additional living or work-from-home spaces. Select floor plans feature lower-level walk-out terraces and optional multi-gen suites, ideal for extended live-in family and visiting guests. Glenrock homebuyers can choose from a variety of select finishes to personalize their homes with the help of professional designers at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

“Toll Brothers has a long history of building in Summerlin with a reputation for building expansive homes with luxurious touches, and Glenrock is no exception,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Glenrock’s location in Grand Park village adds to the beauty of these homes that are sure to be a hit with those seeking elegance and an active, outdoor lifestyle.”

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; Roseman University College of Medicine; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 100 floor plans in about 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.