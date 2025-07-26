Toll Brothers opens Raven Crest in Summerlin

Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of Raven Crest, a new community of luxury townhomes in Summerlin’s Kestrel Commons village. Three new model homes are now open for tours at 11545 Hillrise Ave.

Raven Crest features stunning architecture and spacious, modern floor plans, offering options such as multigenerational living suites and elevators. The community boasts six spacious, three- and four-story home designs up to 2,640 square feet, complete with entry courtyards, covered patios and fourth-level rooftop terraces in select designs. Each home includes an attached two-car garage.

“We are excited for home shoppers to tour the three new stunning models at our Raven Crest community in Summerlin,” said Janet Love, division president of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “This community offers luxurious townhome living with unparalleled amenities and design options, providing residents with a vibrant lifestyle rich with recreation and opportunities to explore.”

In addition to the Summerlin master plan amenities, residents of Raven Crest will enjoy a private community pool, parks and walking trails, enhancing the community’s appeal for active lifestyles. The newly opened private pool area is designed as a relaxing oasis, perfect for unwinding and socializing with neighbors.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the state-of-the-art Toll Brothers Design Studio where customers can choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of a Toll Brothers professional design consultant.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are also available in the Raven Crest community, with move-in dates as early as August 2025.

Homes at Raven Crest are priced from the mid-$600,000s. For more information, call 855-700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/LasVegas.

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. It serves first-time, move-up, empty nester, active-adult and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology and landscape subsidiaries. The company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 10-plus years in a row, and in 2024 its chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.