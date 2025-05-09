Toll Brothers opens townhome neighborhood in Summerlin

Summerlin’s newest neighborhood is Raven Crest by Toll Brothers, offering modern and spacious townhomes from 2,300 square feet to more than 2,600 square feet and priced from the $600,000s.

All townhomes at Raven Crest feature three-story home designs with an optional fourth level rooftop terrace, from three to four bedrooms, two to three full baths, one to two half-baths, two-car garages, entry courtyards and covered patios. Options include multigenerational spaces and elevators. Raven Crest will offer an exclusive neighborhood pool for residents.

Located in the Kestrel Commons district, Raven Crest is helping to meet growing demand for low-maintenance living and a lock-and-leave lifestyle, according to Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Featuring stunning architecture and spacious floor plans, Raven Crest is a welcome addition to the growing line-up of homes in the western region of the community.”

The neighborhood, which sits on elevated topography west of the 215 Beltway and south of Lake Mead Boulevard in a popular area of the community, offers vantage points from select locations and is surrounded by the beauty of the La Madre mountain range. Raven Crest’s proximity to the Beltway makes getting anywhere in the valley, including Downtown Summerlin, easy and convenient.

The Kestrel Commons district offers walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks. Parks and open space in the community’s western region are designed to have a deeper connection to nature by providing residents with multiple options to enjoy the outdoors. Several parks in the area are under development with openings through 2026.

Summerlin, in its 35th year of development, offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.