Toll Brothers sales promotion offers incentives, financing options

Toll Brothers is set to kick off its national sales event on July 6. The event will run through July 28 in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

During the national sales event, homebuyers can browse an expansive variety of homes and take advantage of limited-time incentives. Toll Brothers’ award-winning, in-house architectural design team has developed a wide selection of floor plan layouts and options so that buyers can truly make their new home their own.

With its impressive list of select savings on products featured in its homes, Toll Brothers offers buyers the unique benefit of the builder’s long-standing partnerships with leading brands such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Armstrong, DalTile and many more during this event.

Interested buyers must make a deposit between July 6 and July 28. Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more.

For homebuyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase and find out the details about the limited-time special financing deals, representatives from TBI Mortgage Co., a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer Free mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has a selection of mortgage programs with interest rates — including both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages.

