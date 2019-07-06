99°F
Homes Sponsored Content

Toll Brothers sales promotion offers incentives, financing options

Sponsored Content
July 6, 2019 - 10:05 am
 

Toll Brothers is set to kick off its national sales event on July 6. The event will run through July 28 in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

During the national sales event, homebuyers can browse an expansive variety of homes and take advantage of limited-time incentives. Toll Brothers’ award-winning, in-house architectural design team has developed a wide selection of floor plan layouts and options so that buyers can truly make their new home their own.

With its impressive list of select savings on products featured in its homes, Toll Brothers offers buyers the unique benefit of the builder’s long-standing partnerships with leading brands such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Armstrong, DalTile and many more during this event.

Interested buyers must make a deposit between July 6 and July 28. Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more.

For homebuyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase and find out the details about the limited-time special financing deals, representatives from TBI Mortgage Co., a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer Free mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has a selection of mortgage programs with interest rates — including both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies” list.

Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the O ...
Downtown Summerlin home to Las Vegas Aviators
Sponsored Content

Wondering what to do on those hot summer nights? If you live in Summerlin, the answer is in your own backyard. For everyone else in Southern Nevada, hop on the 215 Beltway and drive to Downtown Summerlin just minutes from home. The Las Vegas Aviators, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team and affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, have settled into their new home at Las Vegas Ballpark with a full schedule of games all summer — and most starting at 7:05 p.m. when the sun is going down. Two homestands are right around the corner with games nightly from July 11-14 and July 23-Aug. 5. For schedule and tickets, visit aviatorslv.com.

Terra Luna Plan Five, shown as the model, is now available at Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna in the ...
Terra Luna in Summerlin debuts fifth plan
Sponsored Content

Plan Five recently joined the collection of new homes at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes, located in The Cliffs Village in south Summerlin.

From left, Stephanie McGerty and Jennifer Graff of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty's New Home Ex ...
Coldwell Banker group specializes in new home sales
Sponsored Content

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty welcomes its newest real estate team, Jennifer Graff and Stephanie McGerty of The New Home Experts Las Vegas, which caters exclusively to buyers purchasing new construction homes.

Gordon Miles, president and chief operating officer of Americana Holdings
Americana Holdings expands California presence
Sponsored Content

This week Americana Holdings, the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise, worked with three other Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise members to acquire Tarbell, Realtors, which operated 20 offices in Southern California.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with more than ...
Summerlin to host Fourth of July parade
Sponsored Content

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 25th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade in the master-planned community of Summerlin.

Strada 2.0 offers the next generation of the Strada collection by Pardee Homes in Inspirada Sho ...
Pardee updates its designs at Strada 2.0 in Inspirada
Sponsored Content

Four brand-new floor plans, each with unique indoor/outdoor living features, are now available at Pardee Homes’ innovative Strada 2.0 neighborhood in Henderson’s Inspirada master-planned community.

One Las Vegas features a 24-hour oasis-inspired pool with daybeds, cabanas and spacious spa. (O ...
One Las Vegas welcomes summer
Sponsored Content

In the famous words of rap artist, Nelly, “it’s getting hot in here!”

 
$1.2M Mount Charleston retreat features panoramic views — VIDEO
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

Louis Castle, a Las Vegas video game designer, and his family have spent two decades escaping to their A-frame chalet with panoramic views of the Spring Mountains, spacious decks, fireplace and a wraparound bar in the great room.

The Juhl in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, March 24, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Juhl announces new Artist in Residence, Okeeba Jubalo
Sponsored Content

Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas and known for its flexible floor plans and industrial chic design aesthetic, has announced its next featured artist of its Artist in Residence program, now in its sixth installment. Atlanta-based community leader, painter and entrepreneur Okeeba Jubalo, will live and work at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas from June 29-Aug. 6.