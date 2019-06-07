97°F
Toll Brothers showcases dream kitchens

June 7, 2019 - 3:54 pm
 

Toll Brothers’ limited-time Dream Kitchen Event will take place Saturday through June 30 for communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

“The Dream Kitchen Event gives homebuyers a chance to make their vision of the perfect kitchen come to life. It is the best time for special incentives that will add style, elegance and value to this key space in their home,” Toll Brothers’ Division President Scott James said.

From cabinets and countertops to flooring and fixtures, hundreds of choices are available to homebuyers to enhance their kitchen in their home. “This is a room where functionality is just as important as aesthetics. Homebuyers can make upgrades to both the look and function of the space by taking advantage of incredible sales incentives and appliance packages,” he added.

To take advantage of the special savings and incentives offered through Toll Brothers’ Dream Kitchen Event, buyers must place a deposit on a new home at a participating community from Saturday through June 30, sign an agreement of sale and close on the home.

Incentives vary by community and will include a package of savings created for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more or visit Toll Brothers.com/LVDream Kitchen.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company.

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

THE LATEST
Resort-style amenities are offered at Park House, a resort-like enclave, situated along the Fla ...
There is a lot to love about Park House
A veteran real estate professional, Ike Prinsloo, has represented nearly $5 billion in luxury condo sales. Now he’s director of sales at Park House, a resort-like enclave, ideally situated along the Flamingo corridor. He was quickly sold on the community, buying a home at Park House for himself.

Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon has a limited number of move-in-ready homes, ...
Skye Canyon’s Cobalt has move-in-ready homes
Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in the active-inspired Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas offers modern, spacious, two-story home designs that range from 2,322 square feet to 3,180 square feet with prices that start approximately from the high $300,000s.

Caledonia by KB Home has two homes available for immediate move-in. The neighborhood is in Ston ...
Move into Summerlin this summer
Summerlin currently offers nearly 180 floor plans in 40 neighborhoods in nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $250,000s to more than $1 million.

Michael Gardner
Architect Michael Gardner launches luxury design-build firm
Michael Gardner, architect and principal of studio g Architecture, recently launched luxus Design Build, a construction firm licensed for residential and commercial building in Nevada. The firm’s first project was the 2019 New American Remodel Home near downtown Las Vegas, which debuted as the official show home for the International Builders’ Show 2019 in February and sold for $4.6 million less than a month later.

Pardee Homes’ Corterra neighborhood is off Horizon Ridge Parkway, east of Valle Verde Drive i ...
Pardee offers move-in-ready at Corterra
Pardee Homes’ Corterra features three modern two-story floor plans in a popular in Henderson, which is among the fastest-growing cities in America, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas features an indoor hitting bay with a TrackMan simul ...
Reflection Bay Golf Club gets improvements
Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas elevates its resort-style experiences with new technologically savvy amenities designed to keep resort golfers at the top of their game. A fleet of 80 new E-Z-GO Lithium-powered golf carts and an indoor hitting bay with a TrackMan simulator are now available to improve drives on and around the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course.

Spanning more than 150 miles, the award-winning Summerlin Trail system links neighborhoods, par ...
Summerlin trails rank as residents’ top amenity
In 2015, Summerlin received top national honors in the form of a gold award for Best Landscape Design from the National Association of Homebuilders — yet another confirmation of the enduring appeal of trails and their important role in the community’s landscape.

The Ogden’s ground level offers residents and guests a diverse collection of retailers, inclu ...
The Ogden is in the center of downtown vibrancy
The Ogden is surrounded by a wealth of dining, drinking and entertainment offerings, many that rank among the city’s best and all within walking distance of the iconic high-rise community in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Located on the ground level is a diverse collection of retailers tempting residents and other community members to explore all the fun without having to leave the building. With so much at residents’ fingertips, it’s no wonder the community is nearly 90 percent sold.