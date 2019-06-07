Toll Brothers showcases dream kitchens

Toll Brothers’ limited-time Dream Kitchen Event will take place June 8-30 for communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

The Dream Kitchen Event will offer special savings to homeowners who purchase a Toll Brothers home. (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers’ limited-time Dream Kitchen Event will take place Saturday through June 30 for communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

“The Dream Kitchen Event gives homebuyers a chance to make their vision of the perfect kitchen come to life. It is the best time for special incentives that will add style, elegance and value to this key space in their home,” Toll Brothers’ Division President Scott James said.

From cabinets and countertops to flooring and fixtures, hundreds of choices are available to homebuyers to enhance their kitchen in their home. “This is a room where functionality is just as important as aesthetics. Homebuyers can make upgrades to both the look and function of the space by taking advantage of incredible sales incentives and appliance packages,” he added.

To take advantage of the special savings and incentives offered through Toll Brothers’ Dream Kitchen Event, buyers must place a deposit on a new home at a participating community from Saturday through June 30, sign an agreement of sale and close on the home.

Incentives vary by community and will include a package of savings created for this event, so buyers should contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more or visit Toll Brothers.com/LVDream Kitchen.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers operates in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company.

For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the No. 1 Home Builder Worldwide on the Fortune magazine World’s Most Admired Companies list. Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.