Toll Brothers to hold national sales event

September 6, 2019 - 4:32 pm
 

Toll Brothers kicks off its National Sales Event on Saturday. The event runs through Sept. 29 in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

During the promotion, homebuyers can take advantage of savings for a limited time. Toll Brothers’ award-winning, in-house architectural design team has developed a wide selection of floor plan layouts and options. A wide selection of products and options are being offered at great value through long-standing partnerships with leading brands, such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Armstrong and DalTile.

Interested buyers should visit or contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more. Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event. Buyers must make a deposit between Sept. 7-29 to take advantage of this opportunity.

For homebuyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase and find out the details about the limited-time special financing deals, representatives from TBI Mortgage Co., a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer free mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has a selection of mortgage programs with interest rates, including both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages.

Toll Brothers Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. It began business more than 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986.

The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active adult and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 22 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master-planned resort-style golf and urban low-, mid- and high rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

The company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. It also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the company provides builders and developers with land banking, nonrecourse debt and equity capital.

In 2019, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the fifth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com.

Pardee Homes is introducing the new Plan Six at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in Su ...
Pardee to debut new modern floor plan in Summerlin
Pardee Homes has introduced a new floor plan at its award-winning Nova Ridge neighborhood in The Cliffs village in Summerlin, where the collection of six modern floor plans are priced from approximately the high $600,000s.

Laurel Place, a new Beazer Homes neighborhood in Henderson, will hold a grand opening Saturday, ...
Beazer to open Henderson community
Beazer Homes has announced another community coming to Henderson. Laurel Place, a 7.28-acre single-family home community under development, will provide an amenity-rich lifestyle to its residents.

Kids battling cancer honored at Candlelighters Superhero 5K
Children battling cancer show the bravery and fearlessness of superheroes every day throughout their fight. Each year, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recognizes these kids for their courage and inspiration to others by naming special ambassadors for its annual Superhero 5K. This year’s race — and companion festivities will be held Sept. 14 at the Mountain’s Edge.

Joe Van Dusen, a commercial airline pilot, enjoys the view from his balcony at Juhl, a loft-sty ...
Airline pilot puts down roots at Juhl
Joe VanDusen, a pilot for a major airline, is a globetrotter by trade but loves hanging his cap at Juhl, a 344–residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, where he has lived since May.

Ballparkdigest.com named Las Vegas Ballpark the Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators ...
Las Vegas Ballpark; Aviators win major awards
This season saw major changes for professional baseball in Las Vegas, and those accomplishments were recognized in the 2019 year-end awards from ballparkdigest.com , with Las Vegas Ballpark named Ballpark of the Year and the Las Vegas Aviators named Team of the Year.

Pardee Homes’ Cirrus in southwest Las Vegas has a limited number of move-in-ready homes. (Par ...
Pardee Homes showcases Cirrus in southwest
A limited number of move-in-ready homes are available at Cirrus, a new Pardee Homes neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas. Cirrus offers four modern, two-story floor plans that range from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet with stylish exteriors, including Desert Contemporary, Modern Spanish and Nevada Living, per plan. Prices start from the $300,000s.

Santa Rosa by Lennar in The Paseos village has four town homes ready for immediate move-in. (Su ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Summerlin offers 154 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than two dozen new homes available for immediate or near move-in this fall, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opened a new retirement community in Henderson, offering indepe ...
Cactus Valley Retirement Resort opens in Henderson
Resort Lifestyle Communities, a national leader in senior living, opened Cactus Valley Retirement Resort, a new retirement community in Henderson, offering independent living for adults 55 and older.

Residence No. 762 at Juhl is a one-bedroom, two-bath, luxury loft condominium that is listed at ...
Juhl showcases Residence No. 762
Awash in natural light, this spacious home includes a generous living area, featuring the beauty of tile floors that have the look and feel of hardwood. With limitless design flexibility you can bring your own unique flair to this urbane space.