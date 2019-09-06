Toll Brothers to hold national sales event

Toll Brothers kicks off its National Sales Event on Sept. 7. The event runs through Sept. 29 in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Neighborhoods in Henderson and Las Vegas will kick off the Toll Brothers National Sales Event on Sept. 7. (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers kicks off its National Sales Event on Saturday. The event runs through Sept. 29 in participating communities in Las Vegas and Henderson.

During the promotion, homebuyers can take advantage of savings for a limited time. Toll Brothers’ award-winning, in-house architectural design team has developed a wide selection of floor plan layouts and options. A wide selection of products and options are being offered at great value through long-standing partnerships with leading brands, such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Armstrong and DalTile.

Interested buyers should visit or contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more. Limited-time incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for this event. Buyers must make a deposit between Sept. 7-29 to take advantage of this opportunity.

For homebuyers who would like to learn more about financing their purchase and find out the details about the limited-time special financing deals, representatives from TBI Mortgage Co., a subsidiary of Toll Brothers, will be on hand in many communities to offer free mortgage guidance. TBI Mortgage has a selection of mortgage programs with interest rates, including both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages.

Toll Brothers Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. It began business more than 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986.

The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active adult and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 22 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master-planned resort-style golf and urban low-, mid- and high rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

The company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. It also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the company provides builders and developers with land banking, nonrecourse debt and equity capital.

In 2019, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the fifth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has won numerous other awards, including Builder of the Year from both Professional Builder magazine and Builder magazine, the first two-time recipient from Builder magazine. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com.