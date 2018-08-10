Toll Brothers to open Mira Villa

With views from the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the Las Vegas Strip, the private resort-style condominium community of Mira Villa will open its doors to a new era. Toll Brothers is building new luxury condominiums in the Canyons Village of the Summerlin, overlooking the Angel Park championship golf course.

Toll Brothers will open Mira Villa luxury condominiums in Summerlin. (Toll Brothers)

“We’re refreshing the community with 19 new buildings that are in keeping with the neighborhood’s gorgeous Tuscan design on the outside, but with spectacular new modern designs on the inside,” said Colleen McCullough, area sales manager.

Mira Villa’s sales center will open Aug. 25 and attendees will be able to walk through a vignette of a kitchen and master bath, as well as take an immersive virtual reality tour of the entire Mira Villa community. Guests will be able to virtually explore all five of the available home designs, which range from 2,052 square feet to just under 4,000 square feet.

“It’s going to be a fantastic way for homebuyers to experience what the homes will look and feel like,” McCullough said. “You can pick the specific home sites and floor plans you’re interested in, and even ‘walk out’ onto each home’s veranda to see the views afforded from that particular vantage point.”

An elegant collection of 103 mid-rise luxury condominiums, the home designs offer elevated single-level living with direct elevator access, gourmet kitchens, master suites and private garage parking. All the condominiums have covered verandas, including some that span three sides of the home. The community also will feature 11 penthouses with nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, including expansive verandas that offer multiple panoramic view points of the surrounding mountain and city skylines.

Homebuyers are afforded the chance to work with a professional designer at the builder’s design studio to select everything from paint colors to hardware to countertops and lighting to make their homes uniquely their own.

“We can also personalize with some structural options including dual masters suites,” McCullough said. “Homeowners can open up the corners of the home completely with multi-slide doors, which is a popular look at the moment.”

Lushly landscaped and surrounded by palm trees, Mira Villa offers numerous amenities, including a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, multiple spa and park areas and walking paths.

“It’s very resort-like with a series of pools, cabanas and barbecues that go down through the middle of the community,” McCullough said. “What’s more, it’s in a very sought-after location in Summerlin, with the convenience of incredible shopping and dining right at your doorstep.”

A gated community, Mira Villa is nearby Tivoli Village and Boca Park shopping and dining, and major roadways.

