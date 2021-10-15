74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Touchstone Living to hold grand opening in Mosaic

Provided Content
October 15, 2021 - 3:04 pm
 
Every home comes with Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, including the washer and dryer. ...
Every home comes with Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, including the washer and dryer. The kitchen features black stainless steel kitchen appliances and quartz countertops. (Touchstone Living)
The Mosaic community by Touchstone Living near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard will sh ...
The Mosaic community by Touchstone Living near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard will showcase its new The Slate Collection. (Touchstone Living)

The public is invited to view the newest collection of homes within Touchstone Living’s Mosaic community near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Slate Collection at Mosaic offers first-time buyers a home that incorporates many of the most requested additions.

Every home in the collection ranges from 1,850 square feet to 1,870 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. The black stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, private backyard, and 12-foot sliding glass doors that lead to a private, second-story balcony are unique to Slate Collection homes.

In addition, every home comes with Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, including the washer and dryer. Also included: Ring doorbell, Liftmaster myQ Wi-Fi garage door opener, Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi smart entry door lock, Timberlake designer cabinetry, window blinds throughout, Honeywell Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, Low-E windows, Sterling by Kohler stainless steel sink, Moen stainless steel plumbing fixtures and LED lighting.

“We listen to those who visit our community. While they love the many public open spaces offered throughout the Mosaic community, many also wanted a small, private backyard to barbecue, entertain friends, or simply enjoy the outdoors,” said Tom McCormick, president, Touchstone Living. “Homes in The Slate Collection at Mosaic offer the best of both worlds.”

As is the case in all Touchstone Living communities, Slate Collection buyers who utilize Touchstone Living’s preferred lender will pay no closing costs.

All Mosaic homes provide buyers with an impressive list of amenities, including three swimming pools with separate bathroom and shower area, two dog parks, playground area, half basketball court, walking trail, picnic pavilion, large grassy area and 24/7 roaming security. Additionally, water, sewer, garbage and landscape costs, as well as Cox Gigablast (Cox’s fastest) internet and cable TV service are all included in homeowners association fees.

There are a limited number of Slate Collection homes available. For more information, go to touchstoneliving.com or call 702-767-7232.

Touchstone Living is locally owned and operated in Southern Nevada. Founded in 2013, Touchstone Living is uniquely focused on helping first-time homebuyers understand the benefits of homeownership and are partners every step of the way in the homebuying process. Touchstone Living pays all closing costs for buyers and provides access to down payment assistance programs. Touchstone Living was voted Best of Las Vegas for Best New Attached Homebuilder and Best Attached New Home Community in 2020. For more information, please go to TouchstoneLiving.com

MOST READ
1
Graney: Carr on Gruden — Love the man but not his words
Graney: Carr on Gruden — Love the man but not his words
2
Man pleads guilty in Nevada prison killing
Man pleads guilty in Nevada prison killing
3
Developer looks to break ground on $850M Las Vegas hotel in early ‘22
Developer looks to break ground on $850M Las Vegas hotel in early ‘22
4
Marriott exits unfinished former Fontainebleau project
Marriott exits unfinished former Fontainebleau project
5
Restaurant closure at Paris Las Vegas clears way for openings
Restaurant closure at Paris Las Vegas clears way for openings
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mira Villa by Toll Brothers in The Canyons village is one of four neighborhoods offering attach ...
Summerlin neighborhoods offer condos, town homes
Provided Content

While single-family homes are still the dream of many, condos, town homes, and other urban-style options are growing in popularity for obvious reasons: their typically smaller floor plans equate to less maintenance; yardwork is nonexistent; and they often come with abundant onsite amenities. In Summerlin, four neighborhoodsoffer 26 attached home floor plans in a range of sizes and price points.

Chris Vossekuil
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Chris Vossekuil has advanced from director of golf at DragonRidge Country Club to a new position of assistant general manager. The promotion was effective Oct. 15. The golf club is within MacDonald Highlands, a luxury community in Henderson.

Henderson master-planned community, Cadence, offers quick move-in options. StoryBook Homes and ...
Cadence offers homes in time for the holidays
Provided Content

As the holiday season quickly approaches and home sales across the valley continue to soar, homebuyers are patiently waiting for their homes to be completed. The anticipation and excitement of moving in, however, may be delayed until long after the holidays are over. With quick move-in options at Cadence, homebuyers can enjoy their dream space and the gift of homeownership in time for the holidays.

Christopher Homes
Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Provided Content

Set high above the Las Vegas Valley, SkuVu is a limited collection of luxury estates by award-winning Christopher Homes at MacDonald Highlands. An exclusive 24-hour guard-gated country club community near DragonRidge Golf Club,it is the latest residential collection of the Vu brand by Christopher Homes, joining Vu, Vu Estates and Vu Pointe.

Woodside Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin West. The homes are priced from the high $ ...
Woodside offers two Summerlin West neighborhoods
Provided Content

Woodside Homes, one of nine national homebuilders developing in Summerlin, offers homes in two neighborhoods in the community. Both are in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape, situated west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue.

TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments
Provided Content

TruAmerica Multifamily has increased its footprint in some of the strongest multifamily markets in the United States after closing last month on garden-style communities in Las Vegas; Tampa, Florida; and Salt Lake City, Utah, in three separate transactions totaling $209 million.

More than 200 modern and classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show in the commu ...
Cadence to hosts car show Oct. 10
Provided Content

The Cadence Car Show rolls into Cadence Central Park on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles complemented with a DJ, live band, food trucks, 21-and-older beer garden and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Community opens The Shops at Inspirada
Provided Content

Inspirada, a west Henderson master-planned community, has announced the opening of The Shops at Inspirada at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway.