Touchstone Living to hold grand opening in Mosaic

The public is invited to view the newest collection of homes within Touchstone Living’s Mosaic community near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Every home comes with Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, including the washer and dryer. The kitchen features black stainless steel kitchen appliances and quartz countertops. (Touchstone Living)

The Mosaic community by Touchstone Living near St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard will showcase its new The Slate Collection. (Touchstone Living)

The Slate Collection at Mosaic offers first-time buyers a home that incorporates many of the most requested additions.

Every home in the collection ranges from 1,850 square feet to 1,870 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. The black stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, private backyard, and 12-foot sliding glass doors that lead to a private, second-story balcony are unique to Slate Collection homes.

In addition, every home comes with Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, including the washer and dryer. Also included: Ring doorbell, Liftmaster myQ Wi-Fi garage door opener, Kwikset Halo Wi-Fi smart entry door lock, Timberlake designer cabinetry, window blinds throughout, Honeywell Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, Low-E windows, Sterling by Kohler stainless steel sink, Moen stainless steel plumbing fixtures and LED lighting.

“We listen to those who visit our community. While they love the many public open spaces offered throughout the Mosaic community, many also wanted a small, private backyard to barbecue, entertain friends, or simply enjoy the outdoors,” said Tom McCormick, president, Touchstone Living. “Homes in The Slate Collection at Mosaic offer the best of both worlds.”

As is the case in all Touchstone Living communities, Slate Collection buyers who utilize Touchstone Living’s preferred lender will pay no closing costs.

All Mosaic homes provide buyers with an impressive list of amenities, including three swimming pools with separate bathroom and shower area, two dog parks, playground area, half basketball court, walking trail, picnic pavilion, large grassy area and 24/7 roaming security. Additionally, water, sewer, garbage and landscape costs, as well as Cox Gigablast (Cox’s fastest) internet and cable TV service are all included in homeowners association fees.

There are a limited number of Slate Collection homes available. For more information, go to touchstoneliving.com or call 702-767-7232.

Touchstone Living is locally owned and operated in Southern Nevada. Founded in 2013, Touchstone Living is uniquely focused on helping first-time homebuyers understand the benefits of homeownership and are partners every step of the way in the homebuying process. Touchstone Living pays all closing costs for buyers and provides access to down payment assistance programs. Touchstone Living was voted Best of Las Vegas for Best New Attached Homebuilder and Best Attached New Home Community in 2020. For more information, please go to TouchstoneLiving.com