Touchstone’s east valley community opens 6-acre park

Touchstone Living’s Independence community is announcing the official opening of Independence Park, a nearly 6-acre site offering resort-style amenities to Independence homeowners, including two pools, picnic facilities and large grassy areas.

Touchstone Living’s Independence community is announcing the official opening of Independence Park, a nearly 6-acre site offering resort-style amenities to Independence homeowners, including two pools, picnic facilities and large grassy areas.

Located off Vegas Valley Drive near Hollywood Boulevard in East Las Vegas, Independence is the state’s largest planned community focused on making homeownership affordable. New homes start in the $200,000s and include all appliances, no closing costs and solar panels.

Roughly the size of four football fields, Independence Park, includes an 86,000-plus gallon pool surrounded by dozens of lounge chairs and shade structures, restrooms and shower facilities. Soon, an additional pool will be added to the park. Independence Park also offers homeowners a one-half-mile walking trail around the park’s exterior, numerous picnic tables, covered picnic pavilions and a barbecue picnic area. A special birthday pavilion is available for larger gatherings. Additionally, there are two covered areas with playground equipment for children and four dog parks for those with four-legged family members.

“It was important to us that Independence not only make homeownership possible but also provide homeowners with the kinds of amenities they can be proud of,” said Tom McCormick, president of Touchstone Living. “Best of all, as Independence grows, we’ll add another park on the other side of the community.”

During a special ribbon-cutting event, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, a strong supporter of affordable housing, dedicated Independence Park.

“Independence has been such a crucial development for East Las Vegas, which I’m thankful is in my district,” Segerblom said. “One of the main issues affecting our community is the availability of affordable housing. Independence is helping to fill that need. To have a beautiful place like Independence Park is just one more reason for homeowners to feel good about living here.”

Touchstone Living’s East Las Vegas Community Heroes Campaign winners and nominees were recognized at the park dedication. Thirteen residents were nominated by their peers for their work to uplift and celebrate the people of East Las Vegas. A public vote picked the top three winners. Vanessa Barreat and Raúl Martínez were each named first-place winners. Alex Bernal came in second, and Beatriz Rubio was third. First-, second- and third-place winners received a cash award donated in their honor to their favorite nonprofit organization. Additionally, top vote-getters Barreat and Martínez will have one of the Independence Park pavilions named in their honor.

Independence broke ground in May 2022 and began building in November 2023. The community is situated on roughly 162 acres of the former Royal Links Golf Course. There are 14 unique floor plans within four town home collections. Every Independence home includes Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, including a washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove cooktop/oven. Solar panels, which help reduce a homeowner’s electric bill, upgraded countertops, window coverings, ring doorbells and closing costs are included in the price of the home. When fully constructed, the Independence community will include roughly 1,600 town homes.

Touchstone Living is locally owned and operated in Southern Nevada. Founded in 2013, Touchstone Living is uniquely focused on helping first-time homebuyers understand the benefits of homeownership and are partners in the homebuying process. Touchstone Living is proud to have been named a Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.