83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Touchstone’s east valley community opens 6-acre park

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Touchstone Living’s Tom McCormick cut the ribbon ...
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Touchstone Living’s Tom McCormick cut the ribbon to officially dedicate Independence Par. (Touchstone Living)
More Stories
Summerlin offers more than 60 unique floor plans in approximately 12 neighborhoods throughout s ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready new homes
Trilogy’s Cabochon Club, was named Best 55+ Amenity in the US by the National Association of ...
Trilogy Sunstone offers summer-end incentives
From Sept. 21-23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake La ...
Lake Las Vegas to host INSPIRE weekend Sept 21-23
Summerlin has achieved LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), becomi ...
Summerlin earns USGBC’s LEED precertification
Provided Content
September 9, 2024 - 9:12 am
 

Touchstone Living’s Independence community is announcing the official opening of Independence Park, a nearly 6-acre site offering resort-style amenities to Independence homeowners, including two pools, picnic facilities and large grassy areas.

Located off Vegas Valley Drive near Hollywood Boulevard in East Las Vegas, Independence is the state’s largest planned community focused on making homeownership affordable. New homes start in the $200,000s and include all appliances, no closing costs and solar panels.

Roughly the size of four football fields, Independence Park, includes an 86,000-plus gallon pool surrounded by dozens of lounge chairs and shade structures, restrooms and shower facilities. Soon, an additional pool will be added to the park. Independence Park also offers homeowners a one-half-mile walking trail around the park’s exterior, numerous picnic tables, covered picnic pavilions and a barbecue picnic area. A special birthday pavilion is available for larger gatherings. Additionally, there are two covered areas with playground equipment for children and four dog parks for those with four-legged family members.

“It was important to us that Independence not only make homeownership possible but also provide homeowners with the kinds of amenities they can be proud of,” said Tom McCormick, president of Touchstone Living. “Best of all, as Independence grows, we’ll add another park on the other side of the community.”

During a special ribbon-cutting event, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, a strong supporter of affordable housing, dedicated Independence Park.

“Independence has been such a crucial development for East Las Vegas, which I’m thankful is in my district,” Segerblom said. “One of the main issues affecting our community is the availability of affordable housing. Independence is helping to fill that need. To have a beautiful place like Independence Park is just one more reason for homeowners to feel good about living here.”

Touchstone Living’s East Las Vegas Community Heroes Campaign winners and nominees were recognized at the park dedication. Thirteen residents were nominated by their peers for their work to uplift and celebrate the people of East Las Vegas. A public vote picked the top three winners. Vanessa Barreat and Raúl Martínez were each named first-place winners. Alex Bernal came in second, and Beatriz Rubio was third. First-, second- and third-place winners received a cash award donated in their honor to their favorite nonprofit organization. Additionally, top vote-getters Barreat and Martínez will have one of the Independence Park pavilions named in their honor.

Independence broke ground in May 2022 and began building in November 2023. The community is situated on roughly 162 acres of the former Royal Links Golf Course. There are 14 unique floor plans within four town home collections. Every Independence home includes Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, including a washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove cooktop/oven. Solar panels, which help reduce a homeowner’s electric bill, upgraded countertops, window coverings, ring doorbells and closing costs are included in the price of the home. When fully constructed, the Independence community will include roughly 1,600 town homes.

Touchstone Living is locally owned and operated in Southern Nevada. Founded in 2013, Touchstone Living is uniquely focused on helping first-time homebuyers understand the benefits of homeownership and are partners in the homebuying process. Touchstone Living is proud to have been named a Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin offers more than 60 unique floor plans in approximately 12 neighborhoods throughout s ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready new homes
Provided Content

For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of Summerlin homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

Trilogy’s Cabochon Club, was named Best 55+ Amenity in the US by the National Association of ...
Trilogy Sunstone offers summer-end incentives
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone in northwest Las Vegas offers incentives on select quick move-in designer homes to close out the summer.

From Sept. 21-23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake La ...
Lake Las Vegas to host INSPIRE weekend Sept 21-23
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas and the Inspiring Children Foundation are bringing back INSPIRE Weekend for its second year. From Sept. 21-23, the community is invited to participate in a variety of activities at Lake Las Vegas, including a 5K run/walk, pickleball tournaments, a classic English high tea and the INSPIRE Golf Tournament. Proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Inspiring Children Foundation.

Summerlin has achieved LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), becomi ...
Summerlin earns USGBC’s LEED precertification
Provided Content

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced Summerlin has achieved LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming Nevada’s first master-planned community to achieve this distinction.

Henderson master-planned community Cadence was ranked as the fourth fastest-selling community i ...
Cadence ranks in Top 5 nationwide
Provided Content

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, is ranked as the fourth fastest-selling community in the nation by RCLCO.

Five neighborhoods in Summerlin have limited home inventory remaining, and in many cases, neigh ...
Five Summerlin neighborhoods reach final inventory
Provided Content

Five Summerlin neighborhoods have limited home inventory remaining, and in many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

From left, Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director, Summerlin Community Ass ...
Summerlin students receive college scholarships
Provided Content

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, Howard Hughes, recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Tri Pointe Homes’ kitchen design in the new Citrine neighborhood sold the home to Courtney an ...
Couple chooses Tri Pointe’s Citrine neighborhood
Provided Content

For Courtney and Luis Solis, who recently moved into their second Las Vegas Tri Pointe Home, it was unrivaled customer service that influenced them to only consider homes built by Tri Pointe.

Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes features five unique two-story floor plans from approxi ...
Richmond American offers Osprey Ridge in Summerlin
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers Osprey Ridge in the district of Kestrel, the popular and growing area of the community located west of the 215 Beltway.

MORE STORIES