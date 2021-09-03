Touchstone’s Mosaic achieves sales milestones

Touchstone Living has announced the Mosaic community, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway, has achieved an impressive 275 home closings since the beginning of the development in March of 2020. During that time, on average, 25 homes have sold each month with a significant number being purchased by first-time homebuyers.

The Mosaic community offers 17 modern and open designs. Every home has three bedrooms and includes several benefits, such as Energy Star-certified Samsung appliances, Samsung washer and dryer, granite countertops, two-car attached garage with opener, Ring doorbell and window coverings. Some models also offer a private patio or balcony.

With rents now exceeding $1,800 in some areas of the valley, Mosaic is allowing renters to own their own home for about the same — sometimes less — than what they pay in rent. And Touchstone Living pays all of the buyer’s closing costs.

“We are focused on the first-time homebuyer and helping them understand homeownership is truly possible,” said Tom McCormick, president of Touchstone Living. “What we’ve found is that most renters paying approximately $1,600 a month in rent will qualify for a home loan. However, the hurdle for many renters is the thousands of dollars to pay closing costs as well as the purchase of things like appliances. By paying closing costs and including all the appliances, we’ve eliminated a significant barrier that keeps renters out of homeownership.”

Touchstone Living does not allow buyers to bid above the purchase price. The company also discourages investor purchases. Touchstone Living also has access to $0 down payment assistance programs through its preferred lender. Additional benefits are available for buyers who are veterans.

All Mosaic homes provide buyers with a list of amenities, including three swimming pools with separate bathrooms and showers, two dog parks, playground area, half basketball court, walking trail, picnic pavilion, grassy area and 24/7 roaming security.

Water, sewer, garbage and landscape costs, as well as Gigablast internet and cable TV service, are all included in the homeowners association fees. Additional information is available at touchstoneliving.com