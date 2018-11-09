Tough to juggle buying and selling at the same time

For many homeowners, purchasing a brand-new home and selling their current one at the same time is a juggling act with timing and financing. Many must sell their current home in order to fund the purchase of their new one at a specific price point and within a specific time frame.

Robin Smith operates the Nevada Builder Trade In Program with her brother, Robert Smith. (Keller Williams Las Vegas)

The Nevada Builder Trade In Program has helped hundreds of homeowners navigate this confusing and financially focused process through a personalized approach, strategic process and concierge-quality services.

“In the Las Vegas Valley, there are thousands of homeowners who would love to use the equity of their home and buy a brand-new one from a builder, but many do not know how to navigate the process,” said Robin Smith of the Smith Team at Keller Williams Las Vegas, which operates the Nevada Builder Trade In Program with her brother, Robert Smith.

“Some people think that it is a two-part process with either selling their home or purchasing a new home first. The Nevada Builder Trade In Program can help you streamline by negotiating the new-home purchase contingent on the sale of your current home, with my team helping you every step along the way,” she said.

The program works directly with the sales offices of 50-plus builder-partner neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas Valley, where homeowners may choose from more than 100 floor plans at different price points. Current builder-partners include Beazer Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes, Woodside Homes and Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

The Smiths work with homeowners in different stages of their new-home search. Some reach out to the Smiths before embarking on a new-home search, wanting to learn their options upfront, while others know the specific home they would like to purchase and need help selling their current one.

“The Nevada Builder Trade In Program helps all sorts of homeowners wanting to buy homes for many different reasons. We’ve helped newlyweds merging households, growing families, those seeking high-end luxury homes and retirees wishing to downsize. Some are knee-deep in their home search and referred to us by builders’ sales offices, while others come to us seeking help in understanding how much they can sell their current home before visiting any neighborhoods,” Robin Smith said.

Regardless of where a potential client is in the home search, the first step is having the Smith Team meet with the potential client in his/her home to discuss the contingency process and assess the current home’s condition. The team provides a complimentary comparative market analysis that offers a potential sales price based on today’s housing market and the recent sales prices of similar homes within nearby neighborhoods. The Smiths also offer ideas of cost-effective improvements that may increase the sales price, like a paint job, re-landscaping or home staging.

“You should take the time to learn about how much you may realistically be able to sell your home for, so that you can learn about your financial options in purchasing your next home.

“With this information, you can compare different down payment and mortgage scenarios and narrow down your home search within these parameters,” Robin Smith said.

“If you choose to work with the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, we’ll use this financial information to help you negotiate a contingency purchase with the program’s builder-partners, as they will only agree to a contingency sale if the numbers line up.”

After the Smith Team negotiates a contingency agreement with the builder, the team lists and sells its client’s current home at a reduced commission, while offering the buyer’s agent the standard 3 percent commission. After the sale, the Smith Team helps arrange moving services or helps locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

To learn more about the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, contact the Smith Team at 702-460-5080, visit ISellLasVegas.com or inquire at a builder-partner neighborhood.

Homeowners interested in purchasing a home on contingency at a non-builder-partner neighborhood and receiving benefits similar to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program should contact the Smith Team before starting their home search.