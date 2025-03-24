82°F
Tour de Summerlin cycling event returns April 26

The 23rd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin on April 26. This popular cycling event ...
The 23rd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin on April 26. This popular cycling event is for riders of all ages and skill levels with distances including 80-, 40- and 20-miles. For information and registration, visit tourdesummerlin.com. (Summerlin)
March 24, 2025 - 10:36 am
 

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event and a USA Today top 10 cycling event in both 2023 and 2024, returns to the community April 26. Presented by Howard Hughes, the developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 750 cyclists.

Now, celebrating its 23rd year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances — 80 miles, 40 miles and 20 miles — catering to all skill levels. The start times begin at 7 a.m., and all bike types, including e-bikes, are permitted. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt and medal. Registration is $115 per person, with a $20 fee for children under 15 participating in the 20-mile ride alongside an adult. Sign up by April 18 at tourdesummerlin.com.

Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, said Tour de Summerlin was originally created to showcase the community’s beauty, offering cyclists scenic routes through Summerlin’s actively selling new home neighborhoods, as well as stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west. As an untimed event, it promotes health, outdoor enjoyment and safe cycling practices.

“Whether you’re a serious cyclist or just enjoy getting out on a bike, each route offers plenty of bike lanes, beautiful scenery and unique riding experiences,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin has long been synonymous with cycling given its proximity to Red Rock Canyon and the community’s 200-mile trail system. Tour de Summerlin is a natural fit for our community, and we look forward to welcoming cyclists from across the valley for this fun event, which has become a signature tradition for our community.”

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
A couple-on-the go, Stevie-Lea Smith and Lucas Sever, just moved into their first home — a new two-story townhome at Tri Pointe Homes Highview at Inspirada in Henderson.

Five neighborhoods within Summerlin are quickly approaching their final inventory. As these neighborhoods near close-out, homebuilders are providing special incentives, including special pricing, additional upgrades and unique offers.

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at 55+Trilogy Sunstone within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

Nevada HAND broke ground on Sunrise Ranch Apartments in Henderson, a new affordable housing development for families that will include units for young adults aging out of foster care. The project is a partnership between Nevada HAND, city of Henderson, Clark County, city of Las Vegas, Nevada Housing Division and Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.

Cadence has a selection of quick move-in homes ready for you. Make a seamless transition from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days and start living the life you deserve with a variety of quick move-in options at Cadence.

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, has a new attraction: a retro-inspired roller-skating rink, which is open to the public through early May.

The Watermark, a residential and commercial development in Henderson, is moving forward with construction after securing the necessary funding.

