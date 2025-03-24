Tour de Summerlin cycling event returns April 26

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event and a USA Today top 10 cycling event in both 2023 and 2024, returns to the community April 26. Presented by Howard Hughes, the developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 750 cyclists.

The 23rd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin on April 26. This popular cycling event is for riders of all ages and skill levels with distances including 80-, 40- and 20-miles. For information and registration, visit tourdesummerlin.com. (Summerlin)

Now, celebrating its 23rd year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances — 80 miles, 40 miles and 20 miles — catering to all skill levels. The start times begin at 7 a.m., and all bike types, including e-bikes, are permitted. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt and medal. Registration is $115 per person, with a $20 fee for children under 15 participating in the 20-mile ride alongside an adult. Sign up by April 18 at tourdesummerlin.com.

Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, said Tour de Summerlin was originally created to showcase the community’s beauty, offering cyclists scenic routes through Summerlin’s actively selling new home neighborhoods, as well as stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west. As an untimed event, it promotes health, outdoor enjoyment and safe cycling practices.

“Whether you’re a serious cyclist or just enjoy getting out on a bike, each route offers plenty of bike lanes, beautiful scenery and unique riding experiences,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin has long been synonymous with cycling given its proximity to Red Rock Canyon and the community’s 200-mile trail system. Tour de Summerlin is a natural fit for our community, and we look forward to welcoming cyclists from across the valley for this fun event, which has become a signature tradition for our community.”

