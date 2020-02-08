Tournament Hills mansion goes to auction

On Feb. 15, DeCaro Auctions International will auction a Tournament Hills two-story estate without reserve. (Ivan Sher Group)

On Feb. 15, DeCaro Auctions International will auction a two-story estate without reserve. Located at 9021 Grove Crest in the upscale and gated Tournament Hills enclave, the nearly 15,500-square-foot luxury home includes six bedrooms and 11 baths.

Ivan Sher Group is working with Daniel DeCaro to sell the home. For details, visit DeCaroAuctions.com 800-332-3767.