Tri Pointe announces sales underway at Carlisle in Summerlin

Tri Pointe Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has announced that sales have begun at Carlisle, its new neighborhood at Grand Park in Summerlin.

Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. Located in Grand Park village, this is one of the Carlisle Ridge models. (Mona Shield Payne Photography/Tri Pointe Homes)

Carlisle Peak’s Plan One, spanning from 3,590 square feet to 3,818 square feet, includes four bedrooms, 3½ baths and a garage that ranges from three to four bays, providing flexibility to convert extra space into a home gym or add more storage. (Mona Shield Payne Photography/Tri Pointe Homes)

Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. Located in Grand Park village, this is one of the Carlisle Peak models. (Mona Shield Payne Photography/Tri Pointe Homes)

Tri Pointe Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has announced that sales have begun at Carlisle, its new neighborhood at Grand Park in Summerlin. The two collections, Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak, offer elevated living through thoughtful design, exceptional amenities and finishes and indoor/outdoor living choices. The gated neighborhood includes a planned private park that will provide added outdoor space to a locale that is also close to the Spring Mountains and trails, natural vistas and abundant community amenities that make Summerlin one of the most sought-after master-planned communities in the Las Vegas region.

“Our homes at Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak are designed for discerning buyers who value innovative design that sets the stage for a premium lifestyle,” said Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas. “We chose prime locations within Summerlin’s newest village of Grand Park for our two new collections and worked with nationally renowned architects Bassenian Lagoni and Woodley Architectural Group to bring our vision to life. This culminated in quality-crafted luxury homes that speak to the unparalleled Summerlin lifestyle. We are excited to introduce our newest collections to the market.”

■ Carlisle Ridge: Designed for those homebuyers who value connectivity and entertaining, Carlisle Ridge is a collection of expansive single- and two-story homes with up to 4,000-plus square feet of living space in flowing, open plans. The homes, offered across three plans, include two to four bedrooms, up to 4½ baths, a three-car garage, as well as indoor/outdoor features such as covered outdoor living, a lounge area for entertaining and courtyards. Additionally, Plan Two offers a detached flex space, with choices for a GenSmart Suite or the ultimate space for a sports or game night, while Plan Three is a two-story home with main-level living on the first floor and secondary bedrooms with a loft on the second floor. Prices at the Carlisle Ridge collection start at $1.6 million.

■ Carlisle Peak: Designed for those who desire a modern oasis with spaces envisioned for relaxing and entertaining, Carlisle Peak is a collection of spacious two-story homes that measure up to 4,000-plus square feet with up to four and five bedrooms, up to 4½ baths and three- and four-car garages. With choices including GenSmart Suites across all three plans (each of which still provide three-car garages); and expansive courtyards and private decks with gorgeous views, floating stairs and hidden prep kitchens in select plans, the homes at Carlisle Peak are meant for those who desire crafted, upscale living experiences. Prices at the Carlisle Peak collection start at $1,550,000.

Luxury demand remains strong in the Las Vegas Valley. Since 2020, sales of luxury-tier homes priced at more than $1 million have more than doubled, reflecting continued interest in high-end, design-forward living. This momentum highlights the strong market fundamentals supporting new luxury offerings like Carlisle.

Every home at Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak will be built with Tri Pointe Homes’ LivingSmart program, which incorporates energy-efficient technology and sustainable design features to enhance comfort, health and long-term savings. The program focuses on five key areas: HealthSmart, EnergySmart, EarthSmart, WaterSmart and HomeSmart, ensuring that each home offers a greener, more connected living experience.

“Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of building numerous neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, and Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak are a distinct continuation of our legacy here,” Andrews said. “With Carlisle now selling alongside our existing Vertex and Edgewood neighborhoods, we’re expanding our footprint and offering homebuyers even more diverse choices in one of Nevada’s most high-demand areas.”

Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak have two model homes available for touring. For more information or to schedule a tour, tripointehomes.com/nv/las-vegas/summerlin.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, long-standing community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care for three consecutive years (2023 through 2025). The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025) and was named on several Great Place To Work Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2025). Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.