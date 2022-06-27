94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Arroyo’s Edge in Summerlin West opens June 26

Provided Content
June 27, 2022 - 9:07 am
 
Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood in the Redpoint Square district ...
Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood in the Redpoint Square district of Summerlin West. The models feature interiors designed by famed designed and Emmy-nominated TV host, Bobby Berk. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading home builders with a more than 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, has announced its newest neighborhood of Arroyo’s Edge, a single-family detached community in Summerlin West’s Redpoint Square district overlooking the Las Vegas Valley.

Arroyo’s Edge, opening June 26, offers homes that embrace a contemporary take on traditional Spanish architecture and feature stunning and stylish interiors by famed designer and Emmy-nominated TV host Bobby Berk, known for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” In 2020, Berk was named by Architectural Digest as one of the “most famous interior designers working today.”

The homes’ clean, modern and flexible architectural design is the perfect framework for the brilliance of Berk’s stylish interiors that thoughtfully position Arroyo’s Edge homes to accommodate today’s work-from-home lifestyles and can easily evolve as families grow and change.

Arroyo’s Edge home design hallmarks include large kitchens with islands adjacent to expansive living/dining areas, beautiful primary suites with walk-in closets, lofts and ample storage space.

Offering the best in indoor/outdoor living, Arroyo’s Edge features private courtyards and outdoor covered loggias that expand living space. Plus, an abundance of windows fill Arroyo’s Edge homes with natural light. On the second floor, angled walls and landing areas create privacy and flexible space. All Arroyo’s Edge homes come standard with a two-car garage and utility sink that doubles as a small dog wash station.

The community offers three distinctive two-story floor plans designed with flexibility in mind so bedrooms can be easily turned into offices and other work or exercise spaces. Models include up to four bedrooms and three baths and range in size from 1,953 square feet to 2,280 square-feet, priced from the high $500,000s.

Arroyo’s Edge Plan One features 1,953 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a private front courtyard, large living and dining areas, modern kitchen with island and cozy loggia in the backyard. Upstairs, the primary suite offers a full bath with walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and full bath.

Plan Two encompasses 2,126 square feet and features three to four bedrooms, up to three baths, an airy great room and dining area that flow onto a covered loggia, plus modern kitchen with island. An optional guest suite downstairs is ideal for multigenerational living, or it can be converted into a comfy lounge overlooking the private courtyard entry. Upstairs, the primary suite boasts corner windows for natural lighting, a spa-like bath, plus covered mirador off the primary suite. A full bath and two additional bedrooms, which can be converted to an optional loft, complete the home.

Arroyo’s Edge Plan Three spans 2,280 square feet and features an enclosed courtyard, up to four bedrooms, 2½ baths. The chef’s kitchen features an island cooktop and expansive window over the sink overlooking the backyard.

The adjoining dining area and massive great room open to a covered loggia. A main-level lounge is perfect for office space, home gym or entertaining space. Upstairs, one of the bedrooms can be converted into a loft or podcast room.

The primary suite expands across the back of the home with a generous covered mirador, fully appointed bath, oversized walk-in closet, two more bedrooms and full bath.

Arroyo’s Edge is situated on an exquisite expanse of elevated land west of the 215 Beltway, offering vistas from select vantage points throughout the neighborhood. The district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin West embodies walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks.

Arroyo’s Edge will have its own neighborhood park in addition to providing residents with access to all that comes standard with a Summerlin address, including hundreds of parks, miles of trails and top-ranked private and public schools. Arroyo’s Edge is minutes from downtown Summerlin, the valley’s premier retail, dining, sports and entertainment destination that is home to Las Vegas Ballpark of the Las Vegas Aviators and City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights.

All Tri Pointe homes include the company’s LivingSmart concept with 30-plus features that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources.

Available at many Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods is HomeSmart, offering a plethora of features that allow homeowners to control temperature, lighting and more via smartphone or voice-control technology, keeping you connected to your home from anywhere.

Join the Tri Pointe Homes Interest List and view floor plans by visiting TriPointeHomes.com/nv/Las-vegas or call 702-374-0385.

One of the largest home builders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices.

The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list.

Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
Las Vegas executives offer details on resort plan for south Strip
2
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
Las Vegas housing market hits brakes as sales fall
3
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
Houseboat beached 3 weeks at Lake Mead rescued by YouTubers
4
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
Nevada conserves Lake Mead, but big cuts to the river still may come — PHOTOS
5
Golden Knights’ Karlsson, fiancée get wedding license — with Chance, Elvis
Golden Knights’ Karlsson, fiancée get wedding license — with Chance, Elvis
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will mark its 28th year on July 4. (Summerlin)
Summerlin to celebrate Fourth of July
Provided Content

The entire Las Vegas Valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

Move 4 Less Pictured are last year's Create Your Dream House Art Contest winners with their cr ...
Move 4 Less to hold Create Your Dream Home Art Contest for kids
Provided Content

Local youths are invited to create their “dream home” from a box for a chance to win electronics, gift cards and school supplies. Local moving company Move 4 Less is sponsoring the Create Your Dream Home Art Contest. The only rule is for kids to let their imaginations run wild in decorating or making a box — a minimum of 18-inches wide — into their desired home.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 18
PROVIDED CONTENT

MG Properties, a private San Diego-based real estate investor, owner, and operator has acquired the 275-unit Verona Apartments in Henderson.

Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes is one of 11 neighborhoods in Summerlin that is down to ...
11 Summerlin neighborhoods near sell-out
Provided Content

Eleven neighborhoods in the master-planned community of Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods offering even fewer homes and nearing sell-out. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Arioso is one of 13 affordable senior housing communities by Ovation Design & Development. (Ova ...
Affordable senior apartments to open
Provided Content

Ovation Design Development, a local multifamily housing developer, held the grand opening of Arioso, a 195-unit affordable rental community for qualified low-income seniors in southwest Las Vegas. The complex is part of Ovation’s commitment to provide high-quality living centers, complete with recreational and resident service components, for low-income seniors, many of whom are on fixed incomes.

Henderson master-planned community Cadence offers amenities like the 50-acre Central Park. (Cad ...
Cadence kicks off summer with quick move-in options
Provided Content

Ranked as one of the nation’s Top 10 best selling master-planned communities, Cadence in Henderson offers quick move-in options for future residents to experience their dream home and community amenities in as little as 30 to 60 days.

As summer heats up, so does the fun at Downtown Summerlin, including the Summerlin Sounds summe ...
Summer fun at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

The Summerlin Sounds summer concert series kicked off June 8 and runs every Wednesday through July 13.

Canyon Springs High School English teacher Martin Vece, center in red shirt, with some of his s ...
Martin Vece of Canyon Springs wins Move 4 Less’ Favorite Teacher contest
Provided Content

Martin Vece, a Canyon Springs High School English teacher, was named “Favorite Teacher” following a contest for Teacher Appreciation Week. Move 4 Less sponsored the contest where nominees had to answer one question: “Why does this teacher make you smile?” This coincides with the Move 4 Less tagline: “Smile! It’s Moving Day!”

Reflection Bay Golf Club tees up charitable tournaments
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club, an award-winning Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Lake Las Vegas, is hosting a full lineup of charitable tournaments that will benefit several nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada this year.

The Watermark The Watermark, a planned downtown Henderson mixed-use project, will be a multile ...
The Watermark to offer residential, commercial spaces
Provided Content

Downtown Henderson’s newest mixed-use project is bringing more flavor and entertainment to the Water Street District. The Watermark, an upcoming multilevel building with retail, office space and residential units, has signed leases with six retail and business establishments that will be opening their doors on the first floor of The Watermark later this year.