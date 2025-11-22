55°F
Tri Pointe begins construction on Lakeview Ridge

This artist's rendering shows what homes in Tri Pointe Homes' Lakeview Ridge within Lake Las Vegas will look like. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Construction is underway at Tri Pointe Homes' Lakeview Ridge, a gated neighborhood located within the NorthShore enclave of Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. (Tri Pointe Homes)
November 22, 2025 - 9:53 am
 

Tri Pointe Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced that construction is underway at Lakeview Ridge, a gated neighborhood located within the NorthShore enclave of Lake Las Vegas in Henderson.

Situated off Highland Shores Drive and Lakestone Place, the neighborhood is being thoughtfully designed on 53 elevated homesites to maximize the backdrop of the lake and surrounding desert landscape. Three new model homes are under construction and will be merchandised by design expert, Emmy-winning TV host and author Bobby Berk, with the community’s grand opening expected in early 2026.

“We’re excited to be expanding in Lake Las Vegas with a neighborhood that celebrates the excellent quality of life this community offers,” Division President of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas Klif Andrews said. “It’s always a pleasure collaborating with Bobby, and Lakeview Ridge is no exception. Together, we’re creating an experience that really captures what makes living in Lake Las Vegas so unique. His signature approach to wellness, beauty and livability aligns perfectly with the premium lifestyle we’re seeking to create at Lakeview Ridge.”

Tri Pointe Homes is also collaborating with Bassenian Lagoni Architects and ABLA (landscape architecture) to design a serene neighborhood featuring 53 one- and two-story homes — all with an intended emphasis on comfort, privacy and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Lakeview Ridge is offering three distinct floor plans from approximately 2,579 square feet to 3,991 square feet, with three to five bedrooms, 2½ to 4½ baths, and two to three-car garages. Each home is planned to feature a gated courtyard entry, primary suites positioned for privacy with direct access to outdoor living areas (depending on plan) and flex spaces supporting both relaxation and personalization — whether that means creating an office, wellness space, creative studio or lounge.

While one of the plans is a single-story design, the other two are two-story options with the opportunity for decks, offering elevated places to entertain, unwind and enjoy the surrounding lake and mountain landscape.

Tri Pointe Homes achieves high-performing homes built with cost and environmental savings in mind through its LivingSmart program, which spans design and development to construction and the ongoing operation of homes. New materials, technologies and features are constantly being incorporated into the program, which consists of HealthSmart, EnergySmart, EarthSmart, WaterSmart and HomeSmart. Equipped with energy-efficient technology, homes at Lakeview Ridge are anticipated to provide long-term savings and environmental benefits for homeowners.

Residents will benefit from the relaxed and connected lifestyle that defines the Lake Las Vegas experience, including convenient access to scenic walking paths, water-based activities, a sports club, two golf clubs and The Village town center for dining, shopping and events. The community is also just a short drive away from the greater Las Vegas area’s world-class entertainment, fine dining and ever-evolving cultural scene.

Pricing is expected to start from the high $800,000s. For more information and to join the interest list, visit tripointehomes.com/NV/Las-Vegas/Lakeview-Ridge.

